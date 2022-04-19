ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Watch Harry Styles And Shania Twain Sing ‘Man! I Feel Like A Woman!’ At Coachella

By Tricia Goss
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvDq8_0fDWc0BM00

Pop icon Harry Styles headlined Coachella with a hit-packed set list on opening night on April 16. The Indio, California music festival returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The 28-year-old closed out the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with songs from his album, “Fine Line,” including “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar,” as well as two brand-new songs. He wore a sequined, chest-baring jumpsuit, shown in his post on Twitter.

“Coachella, April 2022,” Styles tweeted.

But it was his surprise guest that blew fans away. The former One Direction star invited Shania Twain to join him on stage.

The surprise performance included two of Twain’s biggest hits, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and “You’re Still the One.”

Twain gushed about the experience on Twitter.

“Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend,” she tweeted. “I am honored and thrilled to have joined @Harry_Styles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c’mon… WHAT A SHOW 🔥 I’m a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together – Thank you Harry.”

She retweeted a GIF of the duo singing together. Twain wore a ’60s-inspired sequined minidress that complemented Styles’ jumpsuit and white, knee-high boots.

She followed up with another post saying, simply, “I mean c’mon…. HARRY STYLES 🔥🔥🔥”

Styles has made no secret that he is a huge fan of the Queen of Country Pop. He has performed covers of her hits for years and has said that Twain is the primary influence on his music and fashion.

“He’s just been so vocal about it,” Twain told Cosmopolitan in a 2020 interview. “He plays the song live as well, and it’s really beautiful. I met him backstage at one of his concerts actually and he did my song in the show, so it was really cool.”

Here is a YouTube video, posted by festival-goer @mauiwahine, of the “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” performance.

And here’s their live rendition of “You’re Still the One,” as posted by the same YouTube account.

Other acts performing at the two-weekend festival include co-headliner Billie Eilish, who performed Saturday night, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and many others. The event’s second and final weekend, which features a schedule similar to the first, takes place April 22-24.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Kanye West Just Received the Most Devastating News About Coachella—He Must Be Freaking Out

Back in January, Coachella announced that Kanye West would headline their annual festival in April, and fans eagerly rushed to grab tickets for his April 17th and 24th performances and potential Sunday Service-style show (like his iconic 2019 one). The rapper, 44, who is legally known as Ye, has ruffled more than a few feathers since then, from bashing his ex Kim Kardashian on Instagram to alluding to her boyfriend Pete Davidson’s death in his “Eazy” music video to threatening to skip Coachella if fellow headliner Billie Eilish didn’t apologize to Travis Scott for what he deemed “a diss,” which she adamantly denied.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Frail Liza Minnelli, 76, felt 'shaken' and 'sabotaged' after being forced on stage in wheelchair at Oscars instead of seated in director's chair as planned, claims her friend

Liza Minnelli's friend Michael Feinstein has come to her defense after viewers worried that she looked frail and out of it when she presented Best Picture at the 2022 Academy Awards with Lady Gaga. During an appearance Monday on SirusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Feinstein, 65, claimed that the 76-year-old...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Indio, CA
Entertainment
City
Coachella, CA
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Shania Twain
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Duets With Her Mom Onstage in Las Vegas: ‘Life Sure Is Amazing’ [Watch]

Carrie Underwood returned to the stage of her Reflection: Las Vegas residency on Saturday night (March 26) with a very special guest in tow: Her mom, Carole. The singer brought her mom out as a surprise guest, introducing Carole to the crowd before asking her, "Is there anything you want to say to these fine people?" The singer's mom turned to the audience and said, "I'm so happy you're here and I hope you enjoy the show."
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Why She and Travis Barker Couldn’t Legally Marry in Las Vegas

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barkers' Vegas Wedding PICS. During an April 6 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Kardashians—including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian—and the Jenners—including Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner—discussed their family's biggest news of the week, which happened to be Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker's Las Vegas wedding.
LAS VEGAS, NV
extratv

Snoop Dogg Reacts to That Will Smith & Chris Rock Oscars Slap

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke to Snoop Dogg after Week 2 of “American Song Contest,” where he gave his two cents on that Oscars smackdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock. On Sunday night, Will went onstage and slapped Chris, who had poked fun at Jada Pinkett...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Thanks Husband Blake Shelton for Giving Her ‘Excuse’ to Buy DSquared2 Cowboy Boots

Click here to read the full article. Gwen Stefani is clearly a fan of the Western trend. In a new instagram post, the songstress thanks husband, country music star Blake Shelton, for giving her an excuse to buy DSquared2 cowboy boots. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)   In the shot, she pairs the boots with a red-and-black plaid jacket and fringe, denim short-shorts. Stefani also gave a nod to her pop aesthetic, incorporating pieces such as a black cropped tank-top, fishnet tights, long checkerboard nails and several iced-out jewelry pieces. This isn’t the first time she’s drawn style...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lawrence Spotted Out on Hike with Her Newborn and Husband

Jennifer Lawrence is introducing her newborn to the great outdoors. On Tuesday, the Hunger Games actress was spotted enjoying a sunny hike in Los Angeles with her baby, husband Cooke Maroney, and his parents, Suzi Fredericks and James Maroney. This marks the first time she has been pictured with her child, who was born in February.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'Sometimes I wish we were still together': Rhea Perlman reflects on split from Danny Devito after 35 years of marriage and fondly remembers their 'glory days'

They sent shockwaves through Hollywood when they first announced their split in 2012 then again in 2017 after a reconciliation for a total of 35 years. And Rhea Perlman has reflected on her relationship with Danny Devito. The 74-year-old actress was candid as ever in an interview with People magazine...
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

Simplemost

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy