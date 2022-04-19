ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCarter Theatre presents Angélique Kidjo

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- Four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo will perform at McCarter's Matthews Theater on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 7:30pm. Kidjo is one of the greatest artists in international music today, a creative force with sixteen albums to her name. Time Magazine has called her "Africa's...

