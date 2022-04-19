McCarter Theatre presents Angélique Kidjo

(RED BANK, NJ) -- Over the course of just five years, the Zzak G. Applaud Our Kids Foundation has placed hundreds of children and young adults in performing arts studios and connected them with arts instructors, directly funding their lessons so they could pursue their ambitions in vocal or instrumental music, dance, and acting. On Sunday, May 22, 2022 at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts, 99 Monmouth Street in Red Bank, NJ, the non-profit organization will present an afternoon of inspiration and entertainment at the “Let Them Dream Big Concert” to celebrate five years of creativity, kindness, and connection through the performing arts. Join us as the children funded through the foundation take the stage and share their talent, along with the acclaimed AOK Performance Group and some very special guests.

