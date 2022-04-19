ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

MN Native Rachael Leigh Cook Cast In New Spirit Halloween Movie

By Lauren Wells
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There is nothing spooky about this! Did you know the lead in the newly-announced Spirit Halloween movie is from Minnesota?. In case you didn't know, a movie about a haunted Spirit Halloween store was announced earlier this month. The movie's plot centers around a store location in a deserted strip mall...

Northland FAN 106.5

National Film Shooting In Duluth, Looking For Local Extras

Oh snap! Duluth and Minnesota are becoming a hot spot for movie productions. A big movie is set to start filming in the Northland shortly. It was recently announced that a big movie was filming in Minnesota. A star-studded cast is set to film a big movie in Minneapolis. The cast includes big stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Lily Rabe and Finn Wittrock.
DULUTH, MN
CinemaBlend

Spirit Halloween Is Moving Out Of Abandoned Stores And Into Theaters For Brand New Horror Film

You know about Spirit Halloween, right? It’s that pop-up retailer that takes up empty store space to sell costumes and other Halloween-related products during the fright-filled season, then leaves when all the trick or treating and costumed shenanigans are done. Well, later in 2022, Spirit Halloween will be getting more than just retail attention from its 1,425 locations across North America, as a horror movie centered on the store chain is on the way.
MOVIES
Bring Me The News

Check out the 'Movies in the Park' schedule in Minneapolis

Another sign of the summer has arrived this week with the release of Minneapolis Parks and Recreation's "Movies in the Park" schedule. The schedule leans heavily – fairly, we might add – on kid-friendly fare, with popular animated movies such as Encanto, Ratatouille, Luca, Soul, Raya and the Last Dragon, Sing 2, The Mitchells vs the Machines, The Bad Guys, and Clifford the Big Red Dog on the schedule.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

HBO Max Removes Iconic Burt Reynolds Movie

One of Burt Reynolds' most iconic movies has tragically left the HBO Max streaming catalog. Up until this month, Deliverance was available for subscribers to watch anytime. Now you'll have to look much further to find the infamous adventure drama. Deliverance is one of the biggest titles of the late...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix This Month (April 2022)

Netflix giveth, and Netflix taketh away. The streaming service adds a ton of new movies and shows every month, but it also deletes a few. Stuff Netflix doesn't own is always at risk of disappearing — and that stuff is often among the best content on the service. April 2022 is no exception, as some classic movies and shows are leaving Netflix throughout the month. Add them to your queue today so they don't expire before you get a chance to watch them.
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Outer Range' Review: 'Yellowstone' Meets 'Stranger Things' in Josh Brolin's Supernatural Western Series

Early on in the first eight episodes of the series Outer Range, Josh Brolin’s Royal Abbott leads a prayer that serves as a messy thesis statement of sorts for the show. It begins as a desperate plea for help as the family has become caught up in a crisis that they are ill-equipped to handle. The longer it goes on, the more full of anger it is as Brolin imbues every line with a simmering rage that he only barely seems in control of. His family watches on silently, a mixture of fear and concern playing out across their faces with every passing moment. It leaves you feeling both entranced with Brolin’s mesmerizing performance and fearful about the sense that a looming, ominous force surrounds the family. Both you and they dread that their prayers will likely go unanswered, leaving the family to fend for themselves as their lives get completely upended with no end in sight.
TV SERIES
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Yards Uprooted By Hungry Large Critters After Snow Melt

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s about time for spring yard work to begin, but some Minneapolis neighbors are facing backyards uprooted, left with big patches of dirt. Two homes in the Linden Hills neighborhood in southwest Minneapolis woke up to this muddy mess in their yards this week. Matthew Eickman, CEO of Abra Kadabra Environmental Services, says this much yard damage is rare after the spring melt, but not unheard of. “To me it looks like something’s looking for food,” said Eickman. “It appears as if a larger animal was kind of pulling out all of the grass back. Looks like there was some...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ComicBook

Teen Wolf The Movie Announces Additional Cast

Additional cast members for Paramount+'s Teen Wolf the Movie have been officially announced. Teen Wolf began as an MTV series developed by Jeff Davis that ran for six seasons and takes inspiration from the original 1985 film. Tyler Posey starred as our Teen Wolf and is returning in the Paramount+ original movie, along with many of his former co-stars. With Teen Wolf the Movie beginning principal photography in Los Angeles, news has come out regarding five more cast members being added to the MTV Entertainment Studios and MGM's Orion Television project.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Shocker: Hunter King Recast as Summer

Ever since The Young and the Restless re-signed Michael Mealor as Kyle, fans had been wondering whether the CBS soap would next announce that it was bringing back Hunter King as Summer, too. Now they know: It ain’t happening. On April 20, the show revealed that it had recast...
TV SERIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Trailer: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo & Neve Campbell Star In New Netflix Crime Series

11 years after the film adaptation of Michael Connelly’s 2005 crime novel, “The Lincoln Lawyer,” the first in a series of novels featuring the roving lawyer, Mickey Haller has found a new home on Netflix. Matthew McConaughey, who took the reigns in the titular role in 2011, will be passing the baton down to “The Magnificent Seven” star, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, also known for his role in another series incarnation of a feature film, “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series”.
TV SERIES
Sioux City Journal

New movies

'THE LOST CITY' (Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language) A reclusive romance novelist on a book tour with her cover model gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt that lands them both in a cutthroat jungle adventure. 'INFINITE STORM' (Rated R for...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, April 13

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Call, Without a Paddle, and Catch and Release. Do you want to watch a movie on Netflix but don't feel like clicking through tiles on the screen for a half-hour trying to make a decision? Our guide to Netflix's Daily Top 10 Movies chart can help you cut through the noise. And unfortunately, there's a lot of noise today. The most popular movies on Netflix on Wednesday, April 13 are non-classic movies from several years ago. It's a weird assemblage of half-forgotten movies that seem to have been excavated from somebody's DVD collection. The No. 1 movie is the middling 2013 911 operator thriller The Call, which has been in the top spot since Monday. No. 2 is mediocre 2004 comedy Without a Paddle, and No. 3 is unsuccessful 2006 Jennifer Garner rom-com Catch and Release. No. 4 is 2008 Samuel L. Jackson thriller Cleaner. And No. 5 is 2005 Mark Wahlberg crime drama Four Brothers. It's like a Blockbuster in here.
NFL
B105

Reality TV Star Rocks Minnesota Twins Gear During New Episode

Who doesn't love a good reality television show? I can't lie. I love a lot of them and Summer House on Bravo is one of my very favorites. The premise of the show is as follows: a group of single, attractive New Yorkers rent a house in the Hamptons for a few months every summer. Drama, love triangles, breakups, romance and more are just a few of the things that happen - in one episode!
MINNESOTA STATE
B105, plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

