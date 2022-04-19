ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campus events support Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Cover picture for the articleCHADRON — Chadron State College will host three events aligned with National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The first, Cover the Cruiser, will be Wednesday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the...

Joel Eisenberg

Loving a Victim of Parental Abuse: A Mental Health Perspective

The issue is complex and frequently misunderstood on the part of the party with the healthier upbringing. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions and professional experience in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional foranypotential issue related to this article that requires attention.
CBS News

University to pay professor $400,000 after disciplining him for refusing to use correct pronouns when addressing transgender student

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according to...
