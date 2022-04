As a lover of pickles and museums, I was over the moon when I found out that my favorite Texas-based pickle brand has a museum in Fort Worth, Texas. Best Maid got their start in 1926 not with pickles, but with pastries and mayonnaise. Mildred and Jessie Ottis Dalton were a husband and wife who sold their pastries out of a small grocery store in Fort Worth. Due to the amount of egg whites they were using to make those pastries, Mildred Dalton decided to use the leftover yolks to make mayonnaise to sell as well.

