Anti-DUI booklet author faces theft charges

By Record Courier Report
Tahoe Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California man accused of stealing $1 million from 10 people who invested in the publication of an anti-DUI booklet was arrested in a Stateline casino on April 1. George Ronald Russell, 65, is facing 12 counts of grand theft, two...

News19 WLTX

Accused serial shoplifter facing gun theft, assault charges in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A serial shoplifting suspect has been denied bond as an investigation continues to uncover serious aspects of his alleged crimes. The Columbia Police Department announced on Thursday that Christopher Cunningham had been arrested on 14 counts of shoplifting - enhanced, first-degree assault and battery and burglary in the second degree. And police now believe one of his outings led to the theft of firearms.
COLUMBIA, SC
Stateline, NV
Ventura County, CA
California State
Ventura County, CA
Nevada Crime & Safety
California Crime & Safety
MassLive.com

Man sentenced to prison after using Fini Shoes, featured on Ellen Degeneres’ 12 Days of Giveaways, for money laundering, feds say

A 29-year-old New York man was sentenced to prison after his involvement in multiple criminal schemes, including fraudulent COVID pandemic-related assistance claims, money laundering and romance scams. In 2021, Damilola Adepoju pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and aggravated identity theft. He was sentenced by U.S....
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Body of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion is found at ‘gravesite’ in rural Nevada after three-week search

A body found in a remote region of Nevada has been confirmed as that of missing 18-year-old Naomi Irion.Ms Irion vanished almost three weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot in Fernley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, when she was seen in surveillance footage waiting for a shuttle to her job in nearby Panasonic.That was when she was approached by a man identified by police as 41-year-old Troy Driver, who was arrested for kidnapping the teenager last week. He was seen getting into her car.Authorities said that a tip led investigators to a “possible gravesite”, where a...
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
Fontana Herald News

Man is arrested for allegedly trying to scam people out of money in Rialto

A man was arrested in Rialto for allegedly trying to scam people out of money, according to the Rialto Police Department. Officers responded to a call for service at the intersection of Riverside Avenue and Valley Boulevard regarding a person supposedly soliciting money for his 11-year-old cousin with cerebral palsy, the Rialto P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 16.
RIALTO, CA
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Officer Arrested For Allegedly Secretly Recording Women In Intimate Settings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento police officer has been arrested after an investigation into allegations he was secretly filming women during intimate encounters. The Sacramento Police Department says Officer Benjamin Gray had been on admirative leave, with his peace officer powers suspended, since January 2022 after the Folsom Police Department alerted them of their investigation. Investigators had previously said they found images of potential victims. On Monday, Sacramento police announced that an arrest warrant had been issued for Gray. He turned himself in at Sacramento County Mail Jail on Monday. Police say Gray’s administrative leave will continue as the case goes through the judicial system. “As peace officers we should hold ourselves to the highest standards, both on and off-duty. This alleged criminal behavior is both disturbing and unacceptable and weakens the trust between law enforcement and the community, which we work so hard every day to build and maintain,” said Chief Katherine Lester, in a statement. Folsom police have urged anyone who was in a relationship with Gray over the last three years and feels like they may have been victimized to contact them.
SACRAMENTO, CA

