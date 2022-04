City of Norman, Parks, Recreation plant ‘Survivor Trees’ to honor 27th anniversary of Oklahoma City bombing. The city of Norman and Norman Parks and Recreation planted two “Survivor Trees” last week in honor of the contributions made by the Norman Police Department and the Norman Fire Department after the Oklahoma City bombing on April 19, 1995. The original “Survivor Tree” is an American Elm on the north side of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building property that withstood the blast. It has survived as a reminder of the bombing and a symbol for hope and resilience, according to the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum. The newly planted Survivor Trees were placed in front of the Fire Administration Building at 415 E. Main St. and the other at the south end of Legacy Park.

