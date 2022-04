Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron believes his replacement, Brian Kelly, should be able to win a national championship within three seasons. "I know that's the expectation at LSU," Orgeron said on 1010 XL in Jacksonville, according to The Advocate's Patrick Magee. "They want it now. You ought to be able to do that (at) LSU. They gave me three years, which was very fair. They gave us the time to build a football team and look what happened."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO