Professor awarded $400,000 after being disciplined over wrong pronouns

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according...

sandhillsexpress.com

