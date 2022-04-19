ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Integrated photonic metasystem for image classifications at telecommunication wavelength

By Zi Wang
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiniaturized image classifiers are potential for revolutionizing their applications in optical communication, autonomous vehicles, and healthcare. With subwavelength structure enabled directional diffraction and dispersion engineering, the light propagation through multi-layer metasurfaces achieves wavelength-selective image recognitions on a silicon photonic platform at telecommunication wavelength. The metasystems implement high-throughput vector-by-matrix multiplications, enabled by...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

An integrated photonic circuit for color qubit preparation by third-order nonlinear interactions

This work presents a feasible design of an integrated photonic circuit performing as a device for single-qubit preparation and rotations through the third-order nonlinear process of difference frequency generation (DFG) and defined in the temporal mode basis. The first stage of our circuit includes the generation of heralded single photons by spontaneous four-wave mixing in a micro-ring cavity engineered for delivering a single-photon state in a unique temporal mode. The second stage comprises the implementation of DFG in a spiral waveguide with controlled dispersion properties for reaching color qubit preparation fidelity close to unity. We present the generalized rotation operator related to the DFG process, a methodology for the device design, and qubit preparation fidelity results as a function of user-accessible parameters.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Low-overhead distribution strategy for simulation and optimization of large-area metasurfaces

Fast and accurate electromagnetic simulation of large-area metasurfaces remains a major obstacle in automating their design. In this paper, we propose a metasurface simulation distribution strategy which achieves a linear reduction in the simulation time with the number of compute nodes. Combining this distribution strategy with a GPU-based implementation of the Transition-matrix method, we perform accurate simulations and adjoint sensitivity analysis of large-area metasurfaces. We demonstrate ability to perform a distributed simulation of large-area metasurfaces (over 600Î»"‰Ã—"‰600Î»), while accurately accounting for scatterer-scatterer interactions significantly beyond the locally periodic approximation.
COMPUTERS
Tom's Hardware

40 Million Core Chinese Exascale Supercomputer Performs Quantum Simulations

A multidisciplinary team of researchers from universities across China recently published a paper (PDF, via Underfox) sketching an efficient and scalable route to solving some of the most complex problems facing scientists today. Among the team's hardware and software innovations, perhaps the most eyebrow-raising claim is that they solved a huge problem with very high precision using an exascale supercomputer packing "up to 40 million heterogeneous sw26010pro cores."
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Autonomous quantum error correction in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator

Autonomous quantum error correction has gained considerable attention to avoid complicated measurements and feedback. Despite its simplicity compared with the conventional measurement-based quantum error correction, it is still a far from practical technique because of significant hardware overhead. We propose an autonomous quantum error correction scheme for a rotational symmetric bosonic code in a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator. Our scheme is the simplest possible error correction scheme that can surpass the break-even point-it requires only a single continuous microwave tone. We also introduce an unconditional reset scheme that requires one more continuous microwave tone in addition to that for the error correction. The key properties underlying this simplicity are protected quasienergy states of a four-photon Kerr parametric oscillator and the degeneracy in its quasienergy level structure. These properties eliminate the need for state-by-state correction in the Fock basis. Our schemes greatly reduce the complexity of autonomous quantum error correction and thus may accelerate the use of the bosonic code for practical quantum computation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Controlling the threshold voltage of a semiconductor field-effect transistor by gating its graphene gate

Npj 2D Materials and Applications volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 28 (2022) Cite this article. The threshold voltage of a field-effect transistor (FET) determines its switching and limits the scaling of the supply voltage in the logic gates. Here we demonstrate a GaAs FET with a monolayer graphene gate in which the threshold voltage was externally controlled by an additional control gate. The graphene gate forms a Schottky junction with the transistor channel, modulating the channel conductivity. The control gate sets the work function of the graphene gate, controlling the Schottky barrier height and therefore the threshold voltage, and reduces the subthreshold swing down to"‰~60"‰mV"‰decâˆ’1. The change of the threshold voltage was large enough to turn the initially depletion mode FETs into the enhancement mode FETs. This allowed to realize logic gates with a positive switching threshold in which the threshold voltage of each transistor was independently set. The presented FETs can also be operated as dual-gate FETs, which was demonstrated by realizing frequency mixers.
SCIENCE
nextbigfuture.com

TSMC 2 Nanometer Chip Mass Production 2025

TSMC Dr. Wei said TSMC does not comment on their technology roadmap but he remains confident that the TSMC fab’s 2nm technology will enter mass production in 2025. He also shared optimism about the process, outlining that when it is launched, it will lead the industry in terms of transistor density and power efficiency. Dr. Wei also stated that TSMC’s N3 process technology family would offer the best power, performance and efficiencies (PPE) and become a driver of the company’s revenue growth.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Signature of a randomness-driven spin-liquid state in a frustrated magnet

Collective behaviour of electrons, frustration induced quantum fluctuations and entanglement in quantum materials underlie some of the emergent quantum phenomena with exotic quasi-particle excitations that are highly relevant for technological applications. Herein, we present our thermodynamic and muon spin relaxation measurements, complemented by ab initio density functional theory and exact diagonalization results, on the recently synthesized frustrated antiferromagnet Li4CuTeO6, in which Cu2+ ions (S = 1/2) constitute disordered spin chains and ladders along the crystallographic [101] direction with weak random inter-chain couplings. Our thermodynamic experiments detect neither long-range magnetic ordering nor spin freezing down to 45 mK despite the presence of strong antiferromagnetic interaction between Cu2+ moments leading to a large effective Curie-Weiss temperature of"‰âˆ’"‰154 K. Muon spin relaxation results are consistent with thermodynamic results. The temperature and magnetic field scaling of magnetization and specific heat reveal a data collapse pointing towards the presence of random-singlets within a disorder-driven correlated and dynamic ground-state in this frustrated antiferromagnet.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Photogearing as a concept for translation of precise motions at the nanoscale

One of the major challenges for harnessing the true potential of functional nano-machinery is integrating and transmitting motion with great precision. Molecular gearing systems enable the integration of multiple motions in a correlated fashion to translate motions from one locality to another and to change their speed and direction. However, currently no powerful methods exist to implement active driving of gearing motions at the molecular scale. Here we present a light-fuelled molecular gearing system and demonstrate its superiority over passive thermally activated gearing. Translation of a 180Â° rotation into a 120Â° rotation is achieved while at the same time the direction of the rotation axis is shifted by 120Â°. Within such photogearing processes, precise motions at the nanoscale can be changed in direction and decelerated in a manner similar to macroscopic bevel-gear operations in an energy consuming way-a necessary prerequisite to employ gearing as an active component in future mechanical nano-systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Scalable and low-cost fabrication of flexible WS photodetectors on polycarbonate

We present a low-cost and easy-to-implement technique to fabricate large-area WS2 photodetector devices onto transparent and flexible polycarbonate substrates. The method relies on the deposition of large-area (in the cm scale) thin films (~30"‰nm thick) of WS2 by a recently introduced abrasion-induced method. Interdigitated electrical contacts are then deposited by thermal evaporation through a shadow mask. The photodetectors present well-balanced performances with an good trade-off between responsivity (up to 144"‰mA/W at a source-drain voltage of 10"‰V and illumination power of 1"‰Î¼W) and response time (down to ~70"‰Âµs) and a detectivity value of 108 Jones. We found that the devices perform very reversibly upon several illumination and straining cycles and we found a moderate device-to-device variation.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Mechanism of sensitivity modulation in the calcium-sensing receptor via electrostatic tuning

Transfer of information across membranes is fundamental to the function of all organisms and is primarily initiated by transmembrane receptors. For many receptors, how ligand sensitivity is fine-tuned and how disease associated mutations modulate receptor conformation to allosterically affect receptor sensitivity are unknown. Here we map the activation of the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) - a dimeric class C G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) and responsible for maintaining extracellular calcium in vertebrates. We show that CaSR undergoes unique conformational rearrangements compared to other class C GPCRs owing to specific structural features. Moreover, by analyzing disease associated mutations, we uncover a large permissiveness in the architecture of the extracellular domain of CaSR, with dynamics- and not specific receptor topology- determining the effect of a mutation. We show a structural hub at the dimer interface allosterically controls CaSR activation via focused electrostatic repulsion. Changes in the surface charge distribution of this hub, which is highly variable between organisms, finely tune CaSR sensitivity. This is potentially a general tuning mechanism for other dimeric receptors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Experimental photonic quantum memristor

Memristive devices are a class of physical systems with history-dependent dynamics characterized by signature hysteresis loops in their input"“output relations. In the past few decades, memristive devices have attracted enormous interest in electronics. This is because memristive dynamics is very pervasive in nanoscale devices, and has potentially groundbreaking applications ranging from energy-efficient memories to physical neural networks and neuromorphic computing platforms. Recently, the concept of a quantum memristor was introduced by a few proposals, all of which face limited technological practicality. Here we propose and experimentally demonstrate a novel quantum-optical memristor (based on integrated photonics) that acts on single-photon states. We fully characterize the memristive dynamics of our device and tomographically reconstruct its quantum output state. Finally, we propose a possible application of our device in the framework of quantum machine learning through a scheme of quantum reservoir computing, which we apply to classical and quantum learning tasks. Our simulations show promising results, and may break new ground towards the use of quantum memristors in quantum neuromorphic architectures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Influence of hand-arm self-avatar motion delay on the directional perception induced by an illusory sensation of being twisted

Sensory information from movements of body parts can alter their position when exposed to external physical stimuli. Visual information monitors the position and movement of body parts from an exterior perspective, whereas somatosensory information monitors them from an internal viewpoint. However, how such sensory data are integrated is unclear. In this study, a virtual reality (VR) system was used to evaluate the influence of the temporal difference between visual and somatosensory information from hand movements on the directional perception of a torque while modifying the visual appearance (human hand vs. non-human object) and visuohaptic congruency (congruent vs. incongruent) of self-avatars. Visual information was provided by the movement of the self-avatars in a VR environment, while somatosensory information was provided by vibrations with asymmetrical amplitudes that gave the participants the sensation of being continuously pushed or pulled without actually moving any body part. Delaying the movement of the avatar by 50 ms resulted in the sensitivity of the force direction perception to be lower with human hands than with non-human avatars, whereas a delay of 200 ms resulted in a higher sensitivity. This study can contribute to applications requiring multisensory integration in a VR environment.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Enabling reactive microscopy with MicroMator

Microscopy image analysis has recently made enormous progress both in terms of accuracy and speed thanks to machine learning methods and improved computational resources. This greatly facilitates the online adaptation of microscopy experimental plans using real-time information of the observed systems and their environments. Applications in which reactiveness is needed are multifarious. Here we report MicroMator, an open and flexible software for defining and driving reactive microscopy experiments. It provides a Python software environment and an extensible set of modules that greatly facilitate the definition of events with triggers and effects interacting with the experiment. We provide a pedagogic example performing dynamic adaptation of fluorescence illumination on bacteria, and demonstrate MicroMator's potential via two challenging case studies in yeast to single-cell control and single-cell recombination, both requiring real-time tracking and light targeting at the single-cell level.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Dynamics of ultrafast phase transitions in MgF triggered by laser-induced THz coherent phonons

The advent of free-electron lasers opens new routes for experimental high-pressure physics, which allows studying dynamics of condensed matter with femtosecond resolution. A rapid compression, that can be caused by laser-induced shock impact, leads to the cascade of high-pressure phase transitions. Despite many decades of study, a complete understanding of the lattice response to such a compression remains elusive. Moreover, in the dynamical case (in contrast to quasi-static loading) the thresholds of phase transitions can change significantly. Using the third harmonic pump"“probe technique combined with molecular dynamics to simulate the terahertz (THz) spectrum, we revealed the dynamics of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions in MgF2 in all-optical experiment. Tight focusing of femtosecond laser pulse into the transparent medium leads to the generation of sub-TPa shock waves and THz coherent phonons. The laser-induced shock wave propagation drastically displaces atoms in the lattice, which leads to phase transitions. We registered a cascade of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions (P42/mnm â‡’"‰Pa-3"‰ â‡’ Pnam) in magnesium fluoride as a change in the spectrum of coherent phonons. The phase transition has the characteristic time of 5"“10 ps, and the lifetime of each phase is on the order of 40"“60 ps. In addition, phonon density of states, simulated by molecular dynamics, together with third-harmonic time-resolved spectra prove that laser-excited phonons in a bulk of dielectrics are generated by displacive excitation (DECP) mechanism in plasma mediated conditions.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A key player in high-performance computing

Dr Jack Dongarra, Distinguished Professor at the University of Tennessee and recipient of the 2021 A. M. Turing Award, spoke with Nature Computational Science about his contributions to high-performance computing (HPC) and his insights into the future of this field. You have full access to this article via your institution.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Phone Arena

TSMC founder Chang says that the U.S. has the world's best chip designers

The two most advanced chip foundries in the world at the moment are Taiwan's TSMC and South Korea's Samsung. With both providing phone manufacturers with chips produced using their 3nm process node next year, TSMC recently said that it will start shipping 2nm chips to customers in 2026. In theory,...
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Developing a low-cost, high-precision fabrication method for thin mirrors and silicon wafers

Technologies that depend on lightweight, high-precision optical systems, like space telescopes, X-ray mirrors, and display panels, have developed significantly over the past several decades, but more advanced progress has been limited by seemingly simple challenges. For example, the surfaces of mirrors and plates with microstructures that are necessary in these optical systems can be distorted by stressed surface coating materials, degrading optics quality. This is especially true for ultra-lightweight optical systems, such as space optics, where traditional optical fabrication methods struggle to meet exacting shape requirements.
SCIENCE

