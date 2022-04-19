Integrated photonic metasystem for image classifications at telecommunication wavelength

The advent of free-electron lasers opens new routes for experimental high-pressure physics, which allows studying dynamics of condensed matter with femtosecond resolution. A rapid compression, that can be caused by laser-induced shock impact, leads to the cascade of high-pressure phase transitions. Despite many decades of study, a complete understanding of the lattice response to such a compression remains elusive. Moreover, in the dynamical case (in contrast to quasi-static loading) the thresholds of phase transitions can change significantly. Using the third harmonic pump"“probe technique combined with molecular dynamics to simulate the terahertz (THz) spectrum, we revealed the dynamics of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions in MgF2 in all-optical experiment. Tight focusing of femtosecond laser pulse into the transparent medium leads to the generation of sub-TPa shock waves and THz coherent phonons. The laser-induced shock wave propagation drastically displaces atoms in the lattice, which leads to phase transitions. We registered a cascade of ultrafast laser-induced phase transitions (P42/mnm â‡’"‰Pa-3"‰ â‡’ Pnam) in magnesium fluoride as a change in the spectrum of coherent phonons. The phase transition has the characteristic time of 5"“10 ps, and the lifetime of each phase is on the order of 40"“60 ps. In addition, phonon density of states, simulated by molecular dynamics, together with third-harmonic time-resolved spectra prove that laser-excited phonons in a bulk of dielectrics are generated by displacive excitation (DECP) mechanism in plasma mediated conditions.

