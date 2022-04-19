ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, VA

Another death, six new COVID cases reported

 3 days ago

Another local resident has died of complications from COVID-19. Wise County’s total number of COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began increased from 197 last Thursday to 198 yesterday,...

