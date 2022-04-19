Watch live: Johnny Depp testifies in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED, 2:47 PM: Much of the afternoon in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial was devoted to hearing from a video deposition of Dr. David Kipper, hired in 2014 to treat Depp for an addition to opioids. Kipper described a plan to help Depp detox in the Bahamas, where he has an island. But Depp at least twice expressed a desire not to proceed, to the point where Kipper texted him: “Stop firing me. I know what i am doing.” Kipper said that Depp was convinced to stay with the treatment plan. In a text on Aug. 24,...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO