Annapolis, MD

Man killed, others injured after tree falls onto Annapolis-area home

WBAL Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne man is dead and others were injured after a tree collapsed on an Annapolis home Monday night. Anne Arundel County fire and rescue crews responded to the 800 block of Holly Drive West shortly before 10 p.m. According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, when firefighters arrived,...

www.wbal.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
