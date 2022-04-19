ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Local Flavors Shine

By John Haddad
virginialiving.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClose ties to purveyors elevate Chef Tucker Yoder’s ever-changing menus at Broadcloth. As we pulled up to the Wool Factory, just a mile from downtown Charlottesville, the skies opened. We scurried through the deluge down a series of cascading steps, across a courtyard, and into the dry embrace of...

www.virginialiving.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Beast

Modelo Introduces Five New Flavors

Modelo is making some major moves. The Mexican beer brand recently announced the introduction of five new drinks, including its first light beer, Modelo Oro. Modelo Chelada Naranja Picosa – available nationally. Modelo Chelada Limón y Sal, 12 oz. 12-pack - available nationally. Modelo Oro – available in...
DRINKS
Thrillist

Icee-Flavored Cookies Are Here and Come in 2 Classic Flavors

Icee's carbonated frozen drinks are iconic. They're also synonymous with brain freeze, but now you can get the Icee flavor without the momentary headache with the new Icee Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies. The new cookies promise to mimic the flavors of the original drink, and right now, you can...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Lexington, VA
State
California State
State
Virginia State
Charlottesville, VA
Lifestyle
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Paris, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Charlottesville, VA
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Tiffany Derry Talks About Southern Food, Top Chef, And Restaurant Equality - Exclusive Interview

On Season 7 of "Top Chef," fan favorite Tiffany Derry charmed the world with her warmth, confidence, and skill. She then competed on "Top Chef All-Stars" and secured her status as a new culinary star, but Derry's rise didn't come easy. At 15, she applied as a cook at her local IHOP and was told that a Black woman wasn't allowed in the kitchen, so she worked as a server instead. Derry proved her mettle and was finally asked to work as a cook. She stayed with IHOP to finance culinary school and after a transformational trip to France, she began to incorporate French techniques — and other international influences — into the Southern recipes her mother and grandmother cooked, culminating in her famous duck-fat fried chicken and her first restaurant, Roots Chicken Shak.
RECIPES
Mashed

These Are The Oldest Restaurants In America

Inns have sheltered travelers forever, like the Keiunkan inn in Yamanashi, Japan, opened over 1,300 years ago. The United States is a much younger nation and can't match that, but taverns, saloons, and restaurants have played an important role in American history. The oldest inns in the U.S. were built in the 17th century and they, along with their local taverns, were the central social hub of their towns. People gathered to talk about politics and social issues while enjoying a meal or a drink. Travelers brought news of other places, and people of all classes often mingled.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Uniforms#Dessert#Pastries#Summer Squash#Wine#Food Drink#The Wool Factory#Woolen Mills#Workshop#Broadcloth#The Red Hen#Dye House Old Fashioned#Selvedge Brewing#The Poplin Pilsner#Velvet Imperial Stout
Mashed

Dairy Queen Just Dropped Two Sweet Menu Items For Spring

Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
RESTAURANTS
105.7 The Hawk

Jersey Shore Restaurant Week returns

If you’re a fan of the Jersey Shore restaurant scene or even if you’ve never been, here’s an event to satisfy just about anyone’s taste buds: the Jersey Shore Restaurant Week, which features over 50 of the best restaurants in Monmouth and Ocean counties. From April...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Panera Bread Reveals a Spicy New Sandwich

Lovers looking to try something new, there's a new chicken sandwich coming on March 30. Restaurant News reports that the soup, salad, and sandwich fast food chain is introducing new items: Chef's Chicken Sandwiches. There are two chicken sandwich options: the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take." Both start at just $10.99 with a promise of high quality and clean ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
Mix 97.9 FM

Texas Favorite Whataburger Adds New Menu Items Brings Back Fan Favorite

The pride of Texas, Whataburger, is adding three new menu items and bringing back a fan favorite. According to NewsWest 9, the new items to be added to the menu are the Whataburger Southern Bacon Double Burger, Whataburger Southern Bacon Chicken Sandwich, and Whataburger Spicy Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. The returning fan favorite is the Whataburger Dr. Pepper Shake.
TEXAS STATE
SFGate

Eataly, a new Italian market experience, heads to Westfield Valley Fair mall in Silicon Valley

Pizza, pasta and desserts such as tiramisu and gelato are just a taste of what's featured at Eataly's marketplaces. (Photo courtesy of Eataly USA) For those who dream of tasting freshly made pasta from the small hill town of Gragnano outside of Naples, Italy, or crave the experience of shopping at an Old World-style market selling the finest Italian-made bread, cheese and wine — save your appetite.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Robb Report

Paris’s Iconic Caviar Kaspia Restaurant Is Bringing Its Decadent Fare to NYC

Click here to read the full article. Parisian restaurant Caviar Kaspia is known for attracting the fashion crowd, as well as celebs like Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Rihanna, with its signature dishes based around—you guessed it—fish eggs. Soon, fans won’t have to hop an international flight to indulge, as the eatery has announced plans to open a new location in New York City. First opened in 1927 in Paris’s eighth arrondissement, on the Place de la Madeleine, the icon known for both its food and opulent setting will open its first permanent location in the Big Apple this fall. Set at the ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

Fatburger, Smashburger celebrate 4/20 with food deals for the inevitable munchies

Wednesday is 4/20, and marijuana users are celebrating the unofficial pot holiday.It's unclear how the 420 became associated with marijuana use, but one origin story credits it to a group of buddies from San Rafael High School in the Bay Area. However it began, Americans are becoming increasingly accepting of marijuana, with recent polls showing its use should be legalized. As of 4/20/2022, 37 states have legalized the medical use of cannabis, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Virgin Islands. In California, it is legal to use both medicinally and recreationally.And in true American tradition, there are deals to be had for the pot holiday – a number of restaurants are offering food deals, particularly for those suffering from the munchies.Fatburger is offering free delivery of their original Fatburger for just $4.20 to customers who order online, while Del Taco has its new chicken cheddar rollers for $4.20 with free delivery on its Del Yeah! Rewards app. Smashburger customers can get four burgers for just $20 on 4/20 only by ordering online and using the code "420" at checkout. 
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy