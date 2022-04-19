Drake hugs Taylor Swift in throwback photo — and the theories begin

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Nicholas Hautman
 2 days ago
Drake’s new Instagram post with Taylor Swift has the internet buzzing. champagnepapi/Instagram

Taylor Swift’s fans can’t shake off Drake’s latest Instagram post.

The rapper shared a throwback photo Monday night of himself giving the “All Too Well” singer a hug from behind as she holds onto him and nestles her head in his arm.

“They too soft to understand the meaning of hard work,” he captioned the post.

Drake snuck in the cozy snap as the last slide of a five-part carousel, which also featured his 4-year-old son, Adonis, throwing up a peace sign and the “Degrassi” alum posing in front of a beach sunset.

But Easter egg-loving Swifties never miss a beat and immediately went wild with theories that Drake, 35, and Swift, 32, are collaborating on music.

“The world needs a drake and Taylor swift song at this point,” one fan tweeted.

“Drake wouldn’t randomly post a photo with Taylor Swift just like that… Looks like the collaboration is really coming,” another speculated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8YNE_0fDW0bRr00
Fans think the music superstars, seen here in 2013, are collaborating.

Several Twitter users even went so far as to surmise that Drake will be featured on Swift’s upcoming re-recording of her 2014 album, “1989,” as the “In My Feelings” rapper last posted a photo with the country-turned-pop superstar during that era.

“He posted this as the 5th photo and 1989 is her 5th album and she has a 1989 era haircut!!” one fan noted.

“1989 TV [Taylor’s Version] IS COMING WITH A DRAKE COLLAB!!” another excitedly tweeted.

Swift began re-recording her back catalog in 2020 after Scooter Braun bought her masters, a move that she famously said “stripped” her of her “life’s work.”

She has since released two “Taylor’s Version” albums, “Fearless” and “Red,” and has four more in the works, “Taylor Swift,” “Speak Now,” “1989” and “Reputation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cnLr_0fDW0bRr00
Swift is in the midst of re-recording her first six albums.

One theory that briefly spread online but can undoubtedly be ruled out is that Drake and Swift are romantically involved. She has been in a relationship with actor Joe Alwyn since 2016.

“The way half the locals think Taylor and Drake are dating 😭 y’all believe anything,” one fan quipped.

“Taylor and Drake aren’t dating, you idiots, keep up,” another bluntly tweeted.

“does no one know they have been friends and that pic is from years ago,” one more fan asked, adding, “anyways no one is ready if it’s a collab coming.”

