Will Georgiana Leave ‘Sanditon’ with Lockhart? Crystal Clarke Weighs In

Sanditon Season 2 Episode 5 was huge for Charlotte (Rose Williams), but it might have been even more monumental for her best friend, Georgiana Lambe (Crystal Clarke). Not only does she literally let her hair down around suitor Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos), but she is asked to elope with him to the continent. Will Georgiana chase this second chance at love? Will she stay in Sanditon? And what does it mean that she’s able to be so vulnerable around the Byronic artist? What does this latest episode of the Masterpiece on PBS series portend for Miss Lambe?

Sanditon is of course based on Jane Austen’s last, unfinished novel. Even though the book is a mere fragment, there are signs that Austen was attempting to mine new narrative ground. The main characters were involved in business, as opposed to being landed gentry, and she introduced a Black heiress named Miss Lambe. Sanditon on Masterpiece on PBS imagines Georgiana Lambe as a spirited, rebellious, and romantic soul. In Season 1, she had her heart broken. Now, it seems that she’s sparked a connection with the bohemian artist, Mr. Lockhart. In the most recent episode, Georgiana took her hair down for a portrait painted by Lockhart, kissed the artists, and entertained an offer of elopement.

When Decider spoke with Crystal Clarke last month, she told us the moment in the garden was “huge” for Georgiana.

Photo: PBS

“It’s so much about her and her acceptance of her identity and her coming into who she is,” Clarke said. “So much of that is wrapped up in our hair as Black women. I know I had a similar experience growing up where I was taught for a long time via society then via the adults who hear from that society that having hair that looks more white is more acceptable.”

“You know people who wouldn’t get jobs because they had braids and this is still something we see today,” she said. “Such aggressive racism. And such a clear message of your natural state and the styles that are natural to you and the protection of your hair are not okay, are not beautiful.”

“It’s so important, that moment, of her letting down her hair and just being free and not afraid of it, and not feeling like she has to restrain it,” Clarke said.

Showing Lockhart her natural hair is obviously massive for Georgiana, but what about his offer? Where is Georgiana’s head as Sanditon Season 2 Episode 5 comes to a close? Is she obviously leaving town with her handsome artist?

“I think if Lockhart had come around Season 1 and asked her that question, she would 100%, no questions asked, let’s absolutely go for it. There wouldn’t be a moment of, ‘Should I? Should I not?'” Clarke revealed to Decider.

“She’s built up so many of her relationships in Sanditon, it’s begun to really feel like a home and she has a support system there,” Clarke said. “So even though she has all these questions that going away, eloping like that would be a fun way to find answers for her, an exciting way to find answers, there’s something really stable and grounding that she’s found in Sanditon.”

We’ll have to tune in to the Sanditon Season 2 finale next Sunday on PBS to find out what Georgiana decides…