Counting Crows, Styx, REO Speedwagon Added to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Lineup

By Luke Lonien
 2 days ago
Two more shows have been added to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup and performers include Counting Crows, Styx, and REO Speedwagon. The Minnesota State Fair made the announcement Tuesday morning. Counting Crows: Butter Miracle Tour with guest The Wallflowers. Counting Crows and The Wallflowers will take the stage...

103.9 The Doc is Rochester's first Music Care Provider. You never know what The Doc will play! We also deliver the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and Southern Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

