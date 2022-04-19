ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, IL

Tennessee man formally charged for shooting police officer in Brown County

By Muddy River News
muddyrivernews.com
 2 days ago

BROWN COUNTY, Ill. — A Tennessee man has been formally charged in the March shooting of a police officer in Brown County. Daniel Payne of Greenbriar, Tennessee was charged with one Class X...

muddyrivernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Springfield man pleads guilty to role in Decatur shooting of teen

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a Decatur teen, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds, will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal. The shooting involving Tyvion Burton, 21, happened at about 3 a.m. on March 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Church St. in Decatur. A sworn affidavit said an argument unfolded as an 18-year-old female who hangs out at the home with family had two unknown people from Springfield with her, which upset a family member.
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Brown County, IL
State
Illinois State
Brown County, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Mount Sterling, IL
City
Chapin, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
City
Tennessee, IL
WCIA

Two officers bitten in struggle with suspect

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is under arrest after he allegedly bit two officers during a struggle on Tuesday. Christian County State’s Attorney Wes Poggenpohl charged Michael Emery, 33, with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and one count of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to police officers. The charges allege […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, IL
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#County Jail#Pike And Brown Counties
thesource.com

Suspect in Young Dolph’s Murder Attacked While Making Jail Phone Call

Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, one of the suspected killers of Young Dolph, has been reportedly attacked in jail. According to TMZ, Johnson was struck by a fellow inmate. Johnson is in Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail. During a phone call, Johnson was punched by a fellow inmate while he was in the middle of a phone call. Johnson’s attorney states he was in a visitation area and was decked by a fellow inmate. Johnson is said to have not been severely injured.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

ISP responding to crash on I-72

UPDATE: ISP is detouring the eastbound I-72 to exit 144, on the northeast edge of Decatur. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are on the scene of a single truck tractor semi-trailer crash on I-72 eastbound at milepost 154 in the construction area. Officers are telling people to use caution in the area as […]
DECATUR, IL
Oxygen

Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Man jailed in deputy's shooting death makes escape attempt

A Kentucky man jailed in connection with the fatal shooting of an Illinois deputy and a subsequent carjacking in neighboring Missouri last year failed in an escape attempt, authorities said.Ray Tate, 40, of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, escaped from his cell at the Jefferson County Justice Center early Sunday morning but was captured by Mount Vernon police, who had established a perimeter around the lockup, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.The perimeter had been established because the jail was on night shift lockdown status, the Southern Illinoisan reported.No other inmates were involved, authorities said.Tate discovered a way to get out of his cell because of a flaw in the original construction of the jail, investigators said, adding that jail property was damaged.Tate is charged with murder in the death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley last December. Riley was fatally shot after responding to a call to motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals. Read More Johnson and Sunak issued Partygate fines by police
PUBLIC SAFETY
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy