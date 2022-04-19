ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Airport evacuated Sunday due to ‘suspicious devices’

By News Staff
A-Town Daily News
A-Town Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RWAo_0fDVzNDc00

– On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two suspicious devices located in the public restroom at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The airport was immediately evacuated as a precaution. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force identified the devices as inert practice mortars and determined that there was no threat to the public. The items were recovered and a search of the airport was conducted. The public and airport employees were allowed back into the airport approximately 30 minutes later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. No further information is available at this time.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Man caught on camera placing card skimmer at Hawthorne convenience store

Surveillance video captured a man allegedly placing a card skimming device on a credit card machine at a Hawthorne convenience store. It happened Saturday at a 7-Eleven on West 135th Street. Security footage from the convenience store showed the suspect, a man wearing a black face mask, black clothing and an orange ballcap, waiting for […]
HAWTHORNE, CA
KGET

Inmate death investigated as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials at Kern Valley State Prison announced they are investigating the March 30 death of Juan E. Mendoza, 26, as a homicide. Staff were conducting a security check, when, at approximately 4:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Juan E. Mendoza was found unresponsive in the cell he shared with Jorge L. Mendoza, 26. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

2 wanted for shoplifting at Gosford Road Walmart: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two woman are wanted for shoplifting at the Walmart on Gosford Road, police said. Surveillance images have been released of the women, described as Black and wearing prescription glasses, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Orozco at 661-852-7007 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man entered home, kidnapped female resident: Sacramento police

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man allegedly entered a home while armed with a gun and kidnapped a female resident on Monday. Officers responded to Truxel Road near Arena Boulevard for reports of a potential kidnapping. According to witnesses, a man entered a home and pointed a gun at multiple residents, threatening […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Independent

Girl waiting to see Easter bunny hit by gunfire allegedly aimed by store owner at shoplifters

A nine-year-old girl waiting to see the Easter bunny at a shopping mall was struck by gunfire as a shoe seller allegedly fired at fleeing shoplifters.Youngster Ava Chruniak was in line to get her photo taken at the Mall of Victor valley in California, when the violence unfolded, according to police.Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, claim that the incident happened when the co-owner of the Sole Addicts stored chased two shoplifters out of the store and opened fire.Officials say that the shots missed the shoplifters and hit the girl, who was taken to the Loma Linda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
A-Town Daily News

A-Town Daily News

Atascadero, CA
519
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comprehensive source of news in Atascadero, Calif. with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media.

 https://atowndailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy