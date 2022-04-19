Airport evacuated Sunday due to ‘suspicious devices’

– On Sunday, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two suspicious devices located in the public restroom at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.

The airport was immediately evacuated as a precaution. Members of the San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force identified the devices as inert practice mortars and determined that there was no threat to the public. The items were recovered and a search of the airport was conducted. The public and airport employees were allowed back into the airport approximately 30 minutes later.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident. No further information is available at this time.