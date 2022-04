DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot a Decatur teen, leaving the victim with life-threatening wounds, will serve prison time after reaching a plea deal. The shooting involving Tyvion Burton, 21, happened at about 3 a.m. on March 22, 2021 in the 1500 block of N. Church St. in Decatur. A sworn affidavit said an argument unfolded as an 18-year-old female who hangs out at the home with family had two unknown people from Springfield with her, which upset a family member.

