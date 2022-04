Authorities are investigating what they describe as a “homicide suicide” incident that happened this past Sunday at a Fountain Hill home. Victoria Nieves, 19, of Fountain Hill, was killed at about 11:35 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of South Bergen Street, authorities said. She was pronounced dead by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office at 1:06 p.m. Sunday. The cause of death was multiple sharp force injuries and the manner was ruled a homicide.

FOUNTAIN HILL, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO