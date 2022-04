Megan Fortner slugged a home run for Jacksonville State to account for Jacksonville State's only run in a 9-1 softball loss at No. 18 Auburn on Tuesday. Fortner's solo homer in the top of the second inning gave JSU an early 1-0 lead. Auburn came back with three runs in the bottom half of the inning and six in the fourth. The game ended after 4½ innings because of the eight-run mercy rule.

AUBURN, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO