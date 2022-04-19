ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Andrew Standard of the Coastal Area District Development Authority Describes Their Services

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew Standard is CEO of the Coastal Area District Development Authority. He...

What Is an SOW (Statement of Work) in Project Management?

Statement of Work (SOW) documents are extremely detailed and binding contracts that specify all the details of a project, including hierarchies of reporting, timelines, budgets, deliverables, dependencies, resources, and other terms and conditions agreed upon by all stakeholders. It is a complete project plan that lays down the groundwork for the working process of the project from start to finish.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
Flora Growth Finalizes Colombian Cannabis Export Protocols

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Global cannabis brand Flora Growth Corp. is enjoying new opportunities for supplying its Colombian-grown high-THC and high-CBD flower to international markets, thanks to the finalization of regulatory framework allowing legal cannabis exports from the South American country.
AGRICULTURE
Target, Walmart Supplier Adopts Time-Based Productivity Benchmarking System

Click here to read the full article. Korea’s SAE-A Trading has deployed Coats Digital’s GSDCost in its 41 global factories to improve manufacturing costs and boost productivity. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesPolartec President Steve Layton on Lessons Learned from the Pandemic's 'Perfect Storm'Everywhere Apparel Launches Recycled Cotton BlanksBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Economy
Jobs
The Construction Industry Needs More Women

It’s no secret that blue-collar jobs in the construction industry have traditionally been seen as a “men’s jobs.” The numbers certainly back that notion up, as women currently make up just eleven percent of construction workers in the U.S. But as traditional attitudes towards work and...
CONSTRUCTION
Card Issuing Platform Marqeta Launches Risk Management Suite

Global card issuing platform Marqeta is introducing a new product suite the company said will help customers that use its card-issuing platform fight fraud — a problem expected to generate losses of $400 billion over the next 10 years. The Oakland, California, company stated in an announcement that the...
OAKLAND, CA
AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
SOFTWARE
Convoy raises $260M Series E to expand digital freight network products

The Seattle-based startup’s latest influx of capital is made up of two parts — $160 million in Series E equity led by Baillie Gifford and T. Rowe Price that brings Convoy’s valuation up to $3.8 billion, and a $100 million venture-debt investment from Hercules Capital. Convoy also secured a new $150 million line of credit from J.P. Morgan.
SEATTLE, WA
Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
GTI Transport Solutions acquires container transport provider Foxconn Logistics

Canadian transportation and logistics company GTI Transport Solutions announced Thursday the acquisition of container transport provider Foxconn Logistics. Based in Spring Hill, Tennessee, Foxconn is an asset-light brokerage specializing in container management and drayage at U.S. ports. The company’s drayage network has relationships with rail ramps and container shipping lines as well as access to a network of 30,000 carriers, to facilitate the shipment of ocean, rail and road freight.
SPRING HILL, TN

