Savannah, GA

DeAnne Mitchell of Convention Consultants Talks About a Private Guide

savannahceo.com
 3 days ago

DeAnne Mitchell is President of Convention Consultants. She discusses...

savannahceo.com

Fortune

Remote work is helping Black entrepreneurs break with generational trauma

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Even before remote work became a widely available option for workers as the world navigates a global pandemic, the ability to work anywhere with a laptop and an Internet connection has always been a fascinating part of entrepreneurship.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Ammo maker moves to Georgia

A European-owned ammunition maker has joined the growing list of gun and gun-equipment manufacturers calling Georgia home. Norma Precision Ammunition, a subsidiary of European ammunition manufacturer RUAG Ammotec, is relocating its U.S. headquarters, manufacturing, and warehousing and distribution operations to Chatham County, near Savannah. It did not say how many jobs the company was bringing.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

What will happen to the Savannah Civic Center?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The city is exploring options for the fate of the Savannah Civic Center all while addressing their need for office space. During Thursday’s Savannah City Council meeting, members opted to move forward with a plan to renovate the Thomas Gamble Building, demolish the Civic Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. Arena and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Breeze Airways to add flights from Savannah to New Orleans, Westchester

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Breeze Airways will be adding two new nonstop routes from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in the coming months. Starting Sept. 9, the low-fare airline will have nonstop service to Westchester, New York, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets to Westchester start at $79 while New Orleans flights start at $59. Last month, […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Deadline

‘Financial Feminist’ Host Tori Dunlap Strikes Podcast Partnership with AdLarge & Signs With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tori Dunlap, host of the Financial Feminist podcast, is relaunching her audio series with a new ad sales partnership deal with AdLarge and new representation. Dunlap has signed with UTA, which brokered the ad deal. The agency will help Dunlap expand her business across speaking engagements, live touring, brand partnerships and more. It comes as her Financial Feminist podcast, which has ranked number one in business podcasts, returns for a second season on April 21. The first season wrapped in summer 2021. The podcast unapologetically addresses the stereotypical male-dominant focus in finance, while lifting women...
ENTERTAINMENT
#Convention Consultants
The Georgia Sun

Which city has the healthiest housing market in Georgia?

The three healthiest housing markets in Georgia are in the Augusta region, according to a new study. The report, compiled by New York City-based financial technology company SmartAsset, analyzed criteria including how long residents stay in the same home, the percentage of homes with negative equity and decreasing in value, how long houses stay on the market, and how affordable homes are to people in that market.
MARTINEZ, GA
WSAV News 3

Where to get locally grown fresh foods in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Years ago, if you would have asked Rita Davis what she wanted to be when she grew up she would have answered, a ballerina. Although she never practiced the art of classical ballet professionally, one of her most noteworthy features is her work at the Savannah State Farmers Market. Davis has […]
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
TechCrunch

Manila-based MadEats is more than a ghost kitchen startup

The company announced today it has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by JAM Fund, Crystal Towers Capital, Starling Ventures, MAIN and Rebel Fund. Launched in November 2020, MadEats currently has three ghost kitchens: one each in Makati, Quezon City and the City of Manila. They aim to cover more of Metro Manila’s north, and eventually open physical storefronts, too.
RESTAURANTS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Gisou Raises Series B Round With Eurazeo Brands

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Gisou, the premium honey-based hair and beauty brand, has closed a Series B funding round led by Eurazeo, through its brands team, which has taken a minority stake in the business. Eurazeo is taking a share alongside Vaultier7, an existing minority investor, and Gisou’s cofounders, beauty influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe. The pair, who cofounded Gisou in 2015, will remain its majority owners.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022 The new financial backing is meant to support Gisou’s...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

How the Smartest Entrepreneurs Use Blogs to Grow Their Business

Blogging is one of the oldest forms of communication on the internet, yet is totally misunderstood, misused, and underutilized by businesses. Because of this, it represents an immense opportunity for those who use it properly. To understand what blogging really is, try looking at what a website and what the...
ECONOMY
WSAV News 3

What’s there to do in Savannah this weekend?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is coming soon and with that, it’s time to figure out what your plans are. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah this weekend to help you with your planning. Eka Earth’s Global Earth Celebration When: Friday, April 22 to Sunday, April 24 Where: Forsyth […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

‘Tripawd’ dog needs a special home in or near Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Picked up on St. Patrick’s day 2020 with a badly mangled leg, Dale sat at Chatham County Animal Services for nine days before he was rescued. He settled in with his first foster family, that included a cat and two dogs, just fine, but after surgery to amputate his leg Dale’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA

