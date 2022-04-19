DeAnne Mitchell of Convention Consultants Talks About a Private Guide

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Gisou, the premium honey-based hair and beauty brand, has closed a Series B funding round led by Eurazeo, through its brands team, which has taken a minority stake in the business.
Eurazeo is taking a share alongside Vaultier7, an existing minority investor, and Gisou’s cofounders, beauty influencer Negin Mirsalehi and her partner Maurits Stibbe. The pair, who cofounded Gisou in 2015, will remain its majority owners.More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022
The new financial backing is meant to support Gisou’s...
Comments / 0