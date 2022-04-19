ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

6 spring outfit trends of 2022

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If it’s been a while since you updated or cleaned out your spring wardrobe, 2022 is the year to do it. You can refresh your look with modern basics or invest in a few trending pieces for a fashion-forward...

People

These Stylish Spring Dresses May Be Walmart's Best-Kept Secret — and They Start at Just $18

Spring dresses are typically the warm-weather uniform, and it seems as if you can never have enough. The season is upon us where every event, from casual backyard BBQs to beach wedding ceremonies, calls for one. Lucky for you, Walmart has an in-house fashion line you probably haven't heard of: Free Assembly, an affordable collection that will save you a lot this events-packed season thanks to its wide array of spring dress options. Did we mention yet that our faves are going for as little as $18?
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
ETOnline.com

Meghan Markle’s $89 Linen Dress Just Debuted in New Spring Colors

No one can deny it: Meghan Markle knows good style. Whether she's making a virtual appearance in a classy designer dress by Oscar de la Renta, sporting a pair of sleek, sustainable sneakers, or she's sitting down for an interview in a chic maternity look, it's clear that the Duchess of Sussex has an eye for fashion. But what might make her sartorial choices even more compelling is the fact that they're great for everyday occasions and, more often than not, come from affordable brands. Case in point: an easy, breathable linen dress.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Catches a Mermaid in Shredded Hot Pants, Cutout Swimsuit & Strappy Sandals With Kids at the Beach

Click here to read the full article. Chrissy Teigen caught rays with a mermaid — AKA her daughter, Luna — in slick style while at the beach. The “Cravings” author posed with Luna, wearing a mermaid costume, while on a family trip. For the occasion, she wore a sleek cutout swimsuit by Bond Eye. The color-blocked piece featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a palette of red, purple and dark green. Layered over the swimwear were light blue R13 denim short shorts, featuring allover distressed details for added edge. Teigen finished her look with a printed headband, woven visor and delicate earrings. “caught...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Trends#Floral Design#Bestreviews
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots. To add an edge to her look, she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Puts Preppy Spin on Her Bombshell Style for ‘The View’ in Plunging Lace Top, Satin Pink Skirt & Pointy Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Pamela Anderson looked ultra-chic as she arrived at ABC Studios for a taping of “The View” in New York City on Tuesday. The “Baywatch” alum has been making rounds to promote her upcoming stint in the Broadway musical, “Chicago.” The model made a case for spring in a cropped cream and pink jacket. The motorcycle-inspired number was adorned with pink circles around the collar, on the bodice and on the cuffs. Anderson continued with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

So Many Tory Burch Spring Essentials Are Hiding in Nordstrom's Sale Section for Up to 60% Off

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the midst of updating your spring wardrobe (same), here's some good news: There are a ton of Tory Burch goodies on sale at Nordstrom right now. The very under-the-radar deals are actually really good — we're talking up to 60 percent off shoes, bags, and accessories, including the cloud version of the iconic Miller sandals and the brand's recognizable logo studs. Not to mention, you can snag comfy sneakers and flats starting at $133, and even the '90s-inspired floral Brocade bag for under $350. (There goes our shopping budget for the month.)
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Gives ‘American Song Contest’ the Cold Shoulder in Edgy Leather Dress & Booties

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson debuted her edgiest look yet while for the second week of “American Song Contest” in  Universal City, Calif., yesterday. The “Stronger” musician posed on the red carpet in a black leather dress with a cold-shoulder silhouette that created a plunging neckline. Complete with a wrapped top and skirt, puffed sleeves and buckled shoulder straps, the outfit was utterly edgy. Clarkson finished her rock n’ roll ensemble with gold earrings, as well as sheer black tights. Completing the “American Idol” winner’s look was a set of matching black ankle booties. The style featured black leather...
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I'm Bicoastal—These Are the Easy Dresses I'll Wear for Spring and Summer

Style influencer Melissa Meyers has a bicoastal lifestyle at the moment. While she’s primarily based in Los Angeles, she’s been going back and forth to New York City, where her daughter currently lives. As a result, she relies on versatile and chic wardrobe staples that work on both coasts. One essential for her is an easy dress that she can just throw on and go. On that note, Meyers shared with us the simple yet forward dress silhouettes that she plans on wearing for her bicoastal life this spring and summer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Alessandra Ambrosio Is Sporty-Chic in Orange Bralette, Neutral Flowy Trousers and Gold and White Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. Alessandra Ambrosio shows how to make a casual and relaxed statement in colorful, functional athleisure wear. The model was spotted yesterday in Los Angeles wearing a chic yet sporty look. For the outfit, Ambrosio wore an orange bralette that had a low scoop neckline for a modern touch and also had a thick waistband to help with support. She also opted to throw on a pair of neutral-colored trousers that were flowy and made from nylon that had crinkles and slits — that zipped — up the middle of the legs towards the hems. Ambrosio...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Coi Leray Takes a Risk in High-Slit Pajama Minidress With Stiletto Sandals at Alexander Wang’s Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Coi Leray put an edgy twist on a preppy-chic ensemble for Alexander Wang’s “Fortune City” pre-fall and fall 2022 runway show in Los Angeles’ Chinatown on Tuesday night. The “No More Parties” hitmaker turned a sparkling blue silk pajama skirt into a shirt dress. The short number was streamlined with sequins and included a structured collar, plunging V-neckline and risky side slits. To amp up the glam factor, the chart topping musician blinged...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Elevates Classic Suiting With Stiletto Sandals & Hot Pink Handbag for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Party

Click here to read the full article. Natalia Bryant put a modern twist on classic suiting with statement details to celebrate Burberry’s signature Lola bag in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The star-studded bash was held at a private venue and hosted by creative chief officer Ricardo Tisci. The 19-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant served a monochrome moment in an all-black outfit that included an oversized blazer. The outwear met mid-thigh and featured a structured collar and was accented with shiny buttons. The college student paired her jacket with black trousers. The pants had a satin side seam and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Ganni and Ahluwalia Are Making the Most Out of Deadstock Denim, Again

Ganni has a way of making the most practical pieces feel cool. Whether it's pleading the case for wearing sneakers with puff-pastry dresses or convincing the masses they need a pair of tall lug-sole "wellies" à la Kate Moss's Glastonbury looks, the Scandinavian brand has mastered the art of marrying function with style. Now in its continued journey to become the most responsible version of itself, the It-girl label is exploring the complex universe of denim in a second line of upcycled pieces with designer Priya Ahluwalia.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
papermag.com

Pyer Moss' First Handbags Took Three Years to Perfect

After three years in the making, Pyer Moss' first collection of handbags is finally here, and from the looks of it they have all the makings of fashion's next It-bag. So far, the bags are available in black and yellow (more colors are expected to drop soon) in different silhouettes: the Wave, built in the shape of a hand; the Embrace, an angular style wrapped by two hand motifs; the Network, a sleek minimal style with a single flap and strap; and the Build, a geometric bag with round handles — all ranging between $750-$1800.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

