Softball Shuffles Schedule

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Coverage of softball in Montgomery County on April 21, 2022. Northwest vs. Clarksburg: Clarksburg wins 10-2 Junior pitcher Genevieve Gleason was dealing and the bats got going as the Coyotes took down the Jaguars. Sherwood vs. Blake: Sherwood wins 22-1 Sherwood continues to dominate the competition, crushing Blake, 22-1. In […]
A pair of third-inning runs were the last of the game and allowed Pennsville to get past Woodstown 3-2 on Thursday in Pennsville. Woodstown opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the first before Pennsville got one back in the bottom half and took the lead with the two runs in the third.
MOUNT UNION — Both the Mount Union boys and girls teams defeated their respective opponents in their Inter-County Conference dual track and field meet Wednesday. For the boys, the Trojans came out on top over Fannett-Metal by the final score of 118-26. The Trojans placed first in 15 out of the 18 total events. Alex Kyle placed first in all three throwing events.
St. Joseph by-the-Sea third baseman Julia Harsche signed a National Letter of Intent to attend Rider University on a partial athletic, partial academic scholarship, the Advance/SILive.com has learned. The 17-year-old Harsche, who is a four-year varsity starter, said she sent the Division 1 MAAC school her skills video a while...
TRE (3-4, 3-4)2000033863. Brick at Brick Memorial, 6 p.m. No. 6 Jackson Memorial at Toms River South, 7 p.m. Keansburg at Mater Dei Prep, 10 a.m. No. 3 Ranney at Keyport, 4 p.m. Class B South. Donovan Catholic 7, Lacey 2. 1234567RHE. Donovan (5-4, 5-3)3000400771. Lacey (4-5, 4-4)0010100261. Pitching. Donovan...
Morgan Gurdak doubled and drove in two runs to lead Wallington to a 4-3 win over Lodi Immaculate in Wallington. Anelise Worrell-O’Keefe went 2-for-3 with a double and Hailey Kassteen went 2-for-4 for Wallington (8-2). Lodi Immaculate led, 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning before Wallington plated three runs to take the lead. Delilah Tabaka gave up three runs on five hits, struck out five, and walked two to earn the win.
Lauren Scharko drove in four runs to lead Bordentown, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-5 over West Windsor-Plainsboro North, in Bordentown. The win kept Bordentown unbeaten at 10-0. Bordentown scored five runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 lead. Brianna Fischer recorded a hit...
A relatively limited schedule this past week brought no changes to our inaugural girls lacrosse rankings of 2022. Top-ranked Easton’s loss to Hunterdon Central, ranked No. 15 in New Jersey by NJ.com, means there are no undefeated teams left in the Lehigh Valley. Southern Lehigh solidified its spot behind the Red Rovers with a narrow win over Pleasant Valley on Thursday.
Allentown Central Catholic’s boys lacrosse team expected to lean on its defense this spring after graduating most of the scoring production from its 2021 PIAA Class 2A championship squad. If Tuesday night was any indication, the Vikings offense has caught up … and the rest of the Eastern Pennsylvania...
When they met last May for the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball championship, Emmaus and Pleasant Valley staged a riveting thriller that resulted in a 4-1 Green Hornets win. The Bears and Emmaus met again on Tuesday and this one wasn’t nearly as suspenseful. The Green Hornets scored eight runs in the first inning and never looked back in a 13-2, six-inning win. Emmaus improved to 11-0, ...
Comments / 0