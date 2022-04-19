ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Bobby Bones To Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate From University of Arkansas

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r42pX_0fDVs4Hb00

Bobby Bones will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas on May 14th! He will receive an honorary degree from the University of Arkansas during the All-University Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, in Bud Walton Arena.

Although not able to attend the U of A due to financial and family circumstances early in his life, Bones is one of the most recognizable and firm supporters of the university and its mission. The Bobby Bones Show can be heard nationwide and his books have been best sellers. Estell’s passion, dedication and philanthropy for the benefit of the U of A and his home state has only grown over the years. Bones upbringing not only impacted him professionally, but also drove him to help others, particularly in Arkansas.

He is a major benefactor of The Razorback Foundation as a member of the “Cardinal and White,” the organizations major giving initiative to support student-athlete scholarships and other expenses. Bones also buys shoes for kids on the Mountain Pine basketball team as well as the school’s football uniforms and awards annual scholarships to selected students. Bones has raised over $16.25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and he has also led charitable efforts for multiple causes, including natural disaster relief, COVID-19, frontline workers, veteran care and support and more. He has also partnered with Purina to bring awareness to the benefits of service dogs in helping veterans with PTSD and other post-combat challenges.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
State
Arkansas State
City
Mountain Pine, AR
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Bones
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy