Bobby Bones To Be Awarded Honorary Doctorate From University of Arkansas

Bobby Bones will be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas on May 14th! He will receive an honorary degree from the University of Arkansas during the All-University Commencement ceremony Saturday, May 14, in Bud Walton Arena.

Although not able to attend the U of A due to financial and family circumstances early in his life, Bones is one of the most recognizable and firm supporters of the university and its mission. The Bobby Bones Show can be heard nationwide and his books have been best sellers. Estell’s passion, dedication and philanthropy for the benefit of the U of A and his home state has only grown over the years. Bones upbringing not only impacted him professionally, but also drove him to help others, particularly in Arkansas.

He is a major benefactor of The Razorback Foundation as a member of the “Cardinal and White,” the organizations major giving initiative to support student-athlete scholarships and other expenses. Bones also buys shoes for kids on the Mountain Pine basketball team as well as the school’s football uniforms and awards annual scholarships to selected students. Bones has raised over $16.25 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and he has also led charitable efforts for multiple causes, including natural disaster relief, COVID-19, frontline workers, veteran care and support and more. He has also partnered with Purina to bring awareness to the benefits of service dogs in helping veterans with PTSD and other post-combat challenges.