Mom jeans are not just a silhouette, they are a lifestyle. They’re the kind of pants worn by a person obsessed with oat milk, mid-century dressers, fig trees, and are currently thinking about joining a pottery studio. Any denim aficionado knows there are three things that make the best mom jean: 1) a high-waist that elongates your legs; 2) a straight-leg fit through the thigh with a delicate taper at the ankle, and 3) a heavy-weight fabrication that holds you in, but allows for a full range of movement. Mom jeans have come a long way from actively representing ‘90s moms—that SNL sketch is 15 years old—and since their induction into high fashion, now they’re pretty much just...the most basic pair of jeans, in the best way possible, and an absolute closet staple.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO