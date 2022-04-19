ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Crooks bash Bronx man with crowbar in harrowing home invasion

 2 days ago

A crook bashed a man with a crowbar during a harrowing home invasion caught on video, police said Tuesday.

The 64-year-old victim had just unlocked the door to his apartment on Valentine Ave. in Tremont when the assailant struck him in the back of the head with the crowbar about 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, startling surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

The attacker, wearing a yellow reflective vest, and an accomplice set up an ambush before the victim came home.

When the victim went to unlock the door, the man in the vest hung back by the building’s mailboxes, the video shows. An accomplice ran up a flight of stairs.

But once the victim unlocked the door, the crook in the vest pounced, hitting the older man with the crowbar.

The man in the vest and two accomplices forced the victim inside the apartment, where they pistol-whipped him, knocked him to the ground and threatened to kill him and his 60-year-old wife, who was already in the home, cops said.

The trio zip-tied the couple and fled with a purse, a backpack and a portable safe that contained four pricey watches, some jewelry and $4,300 in cash, cops said.

Two of the crooks fled the scene in a red Dodge sedan, cops said. A third ran off but was caught on video walking past the corner of E. 180th St. and Valentine Ave.

The husband suffered deep cuts to his head and face and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was treated and released. His wife was not harmed.

Cops released surveillance images of the home invaders and are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

