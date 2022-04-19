Mickey Guyton talks new music, dream collaborators

Mickey Guyton is sharing more about what new music she has coming.

The Grammy-nominated country artist, who released her debut album, "Remember Her Name," in 2021, says she's prepared and excited to show her fans "another side" of herself with her new work.

"I've always been wanting to write these songs about my relationship and about my love life because it is a side of who I am," she said during a recent interview with "Good Morning America."

"I wrote a song about my son called 'Human' that I cannot wait for people to hear -- it's basically apologizing to my son now because as much as I want to be a perfect mother, there's no such thing," she continued. "So I'm kind of apologizing ahead of time, just saying 'hey, I'm gonna mess up but just remember I'm human.'"

Guyton says she's also been working on some collaborations while creating her next project.

"I have developed a really cool writing and working relationship with Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line," she said, adding that the Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are "incredible human beings."

"I've been writing with him a lot, and so we're gonna be releasing some of this music that I've written with him in the summer -- and I'm really, really excited about it," she explained. "This is a whole new project. I'm constantly working on music even though I am busy."

This is just another side of me that I'm really excited to show people.

Guyton recently performed at the CMT Music Awards with Black Pumas, a duo Guyton says she has talked about collaborating with "for a long time," as they have "both been fans of each other."

She said she was "honored" to hit the stage to perform "Colors" with the Grammy-nominated duo: "They are just just such good human beings, and that song is such a freakin' great song."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images - PHOTO: Mickey Guyton and Eric Burton of Black Pumas perform at the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

"It was beautiful seeing the Black Pumas at the CMT Awards, and I love that the CMTs have really made it a point to make sure there's diversity on their award shows. And I think it's better for it," she continued. "This is what America looks like, and it's so important that we show all sides of America in our award shows. And that's happening. And I'm -- it's an honor to be a part of that change."

Guyton said she has many more names on her list of artists she'd love to work with one day: "I'd love to collaborate with Dolly, I would love to collaborate with Maren and Carrie and Miranda and H.E.R. -- those are just a few but if they'd have me I'd love to," she said.

In addition to working on her next musical project, Guyton is also using her voice and platform to raise awareness for school safety through her new partnership for 3M’s School Zone Safety initiative.

The initiative aims to make effective safety changes in 100 school zones globally, in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month this April.

"Having a son, I always paid attention to school zone safety rules, and I always saw kids walking to and from school, but I never thought to myself, 'Oh, that's someone's child -- make sure that that kid gets home to their mother.' And that's something that is so important for me now as I'm a mom."

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images - PHOTO: Mickey Guyton takes part in 3M School Zone Safety event on April 12, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.

"Even when I get in my car, distracted driving is a thing," she continued. "Now that I'm a mom, and I get in my car to drive somewhere and I get a text on my phone, I think to myself, 'I need to get home to my son, put the phone down -- nothing is as important than me getting home to my son.' And that's the same thing with these children. There's nothing more important than getting them to and from school safely."