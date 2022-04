Hulu released a new trailer for Season 2 of The Hardy Boys. The mystery drama series follows two teenage brothers who get involved with supernatural mysteries. The new trailer expands on Season 2 first teaser, released at the beginning of this month. In the new trailer, Frank (Rohan Campbell) and Joe Hardy (Alexander Elliot) are trying to enjoy life in Bridgeport after the spooky events of Season 1, when the siblings uncovered a conspiracy involving a secret society and a powerful ancient artifact. Now, six months after the Hardy Boys' first case, they spend time with their friends and record funny videos with a camera. However, the Hardy Boys will get back to investigating the supernatural once their friend Dennis (Leonidas Castrounis) disappears in the woods.

