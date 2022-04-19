Cadiz Man Charged With Fleeing From Police

LANCASTER, PA — The East Lampeter Township Police Department announced the arrest of 35-year-old William Edward Sawyer of Wilmington, Delaware. Authorities state that on March 16, 2022, at approximately 3:48 am, East Lampeter Township Police Officers made contact with a silver 2018 Honda Accord in the parking lot of the American Music Theater located at 2425 Lincoln Hwy East. The vehicle was occupied by the driver, identified as William Edward Sawyer, and a 15-year-old minor female from the State of Delaware. At the time, Officers observed suspected marijuana and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Upon requesting the driver to exit the vehicle to continue the investigation, Sawyer instead placed the vehicle in gear and fled westbound on Lincoln Hwy East (Rt 30).

