CNN host John Berman says he woke up in hospital after nearly completing Boston Marathon for charity

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8ttE_0fDVkLv100

American news anchor John Berman said he was doing much better and is recovering after what appeared to be a medical emergency during his run at the Boston Marathon on Monday.

Berman, 50, shared a picture of himself from a hospital bed.

“So apparently I had 25 GREAT miles…I say apparently because it seems I took a bit of a detour to the medical tent…and then the hospital,” he said. “I don’t exactly remember what happened…but I am doing MUCH better now. Back to work soon!”

"I was honored to run 25 for TeamBeansFund,” he added.

The “New Day” co-anchor ran the marathon to raise money for “ Team Beans”, an organisation that was formed by his CNN colleague Andrew Kaczynski to raise money and awareness for cancer among children.

It was set up after Kaczynski’s daughter, Francesca, whose nickname was Beans, died from brain cancer in 2020 when she was nine months old.

It remains unclear why Berman required medical attention.

After Berman’s health update, Kaczynski thanked the news anchor for running the marathon and expressed relief.

“John, we’re so glad that you’re doing OK! Thank you so much for running for team beans!” he said.

Kaczynski shared pictures of other marathon runners . He said: “For Beans. Thought about her that whole last mile. Thanks to everyone who helped our team fund the Infant Brain Tumor Program.”

It was the second Boston marathon for the organisation, which has raised $1.5m by 2021 and is now aiming to raise $300,000.

The 126th Boston Marathon required all competitors to be vaccinated , according to organisers, following last year’s marathon which had a 93 per cent vaccination rate.

