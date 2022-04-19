VIDEO: Red Lodge Bear Ransacks Dumpster For Pizza

Video source: Youtube channel ViralHog

There's a reason they tell you to secure your trash cans in bear country, as this video shot last summer in Red Lodge shows.



According to the folks who shot the video, "We are up every morning early. We stepped outside with a cup of coffee to find a very large brown bear. He soon moved over to the dumpster, sniffing around all the corners, checking the lids. He started to get very frustrated. I had tried to shoo him off. Yelling at him did not work at all. He did not even care we were there; he was totally interested in the goods inside the dumpster. As he moved around the dumpster and pushed it around, he found one of the lids was open on top of the thing. As quickly as he could snatch the pizza box, off he ran!"

At least these folks remained at a respectful distance, although their efforts to dissuade the bear by shouting at him didn't do much to get him to stop.

Ultimately, here are our takeaways: wheeled dumpsters make for great bear toys, and everyone loves pizza.

