ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hR1cZ_0fDVkHO700

The New York Times has named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet as leader of the storied paper's newsroom.

The Times said Kahn, who has been managing editor at the the paper since 2016, will assume his new role effective June 14. Baquet will remain at The Times but in a new position, the paper said in a news release Tuesday.

Kahn previously served as The Times' Beijing bureau chief and led the paper's international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship.

“We couldn’t ask for a better leader for our newsroom amid a historic convergence of events," said A. G. Sulzberger, publisher and chairman of The New York Times Co. “And as one of the architects of our digital transformation, Joe’s vision will be crucial as we seek to become even more valuable to readers around the world.”

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

POLITICO Names Dafna Linzer Executive Editor

I’m delighted to share some exciting news today: Dafna Linzer will be joining POLITICO as Executive Editor. Over the past months, we’ve talked to many of you about the publication’s current and future ambitions. Drawing on those conversations, we’ve looked broadly for people who will help us achieve them. Dafna’s appointment is one of the critical steps we are taking this spring to position POLITICO for a great new era.
JOURNALISM
Salon

Sorry, New York Times: Republicans aren't "concerned" about democracy — they want to destroy it

As the 2022 midterms get underway, Democrats and Republicans are both canvassing communities and responding to what voters have to say. Democrats are hearing concerns about inflation and gas prices. In response, candidates are talking about ongoing efforts to curb costs, while highlighting low unemployment and other economic gains during President Joe Biden's first year and a half in office. Republicans are hearing from voters who are angry that Donald Trump lost the 2020 election, and are repeating ridiculous conspiracy theories about Biden "stealing" it. Republicans, hearing the underlying racism and antipathy to democracy fueling those conspiracy theories, are responding by promising their supporters they will never allow another free and fair election again.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Baquet
Person
Joseph Kahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#The New York Times Co
People

Youngest Bishop in the U.S. — a New Yorker Who Raps! — Initially Ignored Vatican Before Picking Up 6th Call

Joseph Espaillat didn't immediately answer the call that would change his life forever. In March, Espaillat, 45, made history when he became the youngest Roman Catholic bishop in the United States. However, while speaking with Today on Thursday, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of New York shared that he didn't leap to answer that important call from the Vatican.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New Yorker writer: Musk's Twitter purchase has 'origins' in dystopian fiction

New Yorker writer Jill Lepore added herself to the list of media critics who oppose Tesla CEO Elon Musk buying Twitter. On Monday, Lepore appeared as a guest on NPR’s "Consider This" podcast where the topic followed Musk’s recent offer to purchase the Twitter company for $43 billion. She previously described this behavior as a form of "Muskism" which she described as a similar form of colonialism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Slate

The “Farewell, Jocelyn!” Edition

Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. Anne Applebaum for the Atlantic: “America Needs a Better Plan to Fight Autocracy”. Marta Hill for the Boston Globe: “Harvard Air Quality Expert: Here’s When You Should Be Wearing A Mask During Air Travel”. Sarah Wildman...
GOOGLE
The Associated Press

US artist Leigh recasts colonial imagery at Venice Biennale

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Simone Leigh’s sculptures are making a monumental impression at the Venice Biennale contemporary art exhibition. The first Black woman to headline the U.S. Pavilion at the international show, the American sculptor installed a monumental 24-foot sculpture outside the Palladian-style brick building, which she topped with a thatched raffia roof on wooden columns.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
ARTnews

Russian Artist Stages Protest at Country’s Empty Pavilion in Venice, $35 M. Richter Once Owned by Eric Clapton to Hit the Market, and More: Morning Links from April 21, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  WITH ALL EYES ON VENICE for this year’s Biennale, here’s a quick round-up of things you might have missed in the deluge of information coming out of La Serenissima. Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine continues to loom large. On Wednesday, artist Vadim Zakharov, who represented Russia at the Biennale in 2013, staged a protest outside the country’s pavilion with a sign that reads in part, “the murder of women, children, [and] people of Ukraine is a disgrace to Russia.” (The Russian Pavilion is currently empty after its artists and curator withdrew in February...
PROTESTS
lonelyplanet.com

MoMA's new gallery puts Ukrainian-born artists in the spotlight

Under the banner “In Solidarity,” Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art has dedicated a collection gallery to works by artists born in present-day Ukraine. The gallery debuted on MoMA’s fifth floor in late March, highlighting pieces in multiple mediums from artists of varying backgrounds, including the renowned New York street photographer Weegee, aka Arthur Fellig, born in what was then Austria-Hungary (later Poland, and eventually Ukraine); the avant-garde Russian painter Kazimir Malevich, born in Kyiv; and the Russian sculptor Louise Nevelson, known for her monochromatic wood installations, also born in Kyiv.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Inside Simone Leigh’s U.S. Pavilion, Rare David Hockney Goes on View in Canada, and More: Morning Links from April 15, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.  The Headlines A MYSTERIOUS SARCOPHAGUS that was discovered beneath Notre-Dame in Paris this year will be opened, France 24 reports. We already have a preview of what’s inside, since experts used a camera to see a skeleton and a pillow made of leaves, but now we’re likely to get a more complete view of the sarcophagus, which could date back to the 14th century. Special care will be taken with the skeleton, since, as Dominique Garcia, head of France’s national archaeology, put it, “a human body is not an archaeological object.”...
VISUAL ART
The Independent

The Independent

613K+
Followers
201K+
Post
284M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy