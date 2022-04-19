ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Couple goes viral for spending $500 on their wedding

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A couple has gone viral for spending just $500 (£380) on their wedding day.

Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough from California, US tied the knot in the inexpensive ceremony in Los Angeles, where they cut costs by getting married in a public place with few guests and hosting their reception in a local hotel lounge.

Ms Brokenbrough’s even bought her wedding dress from fast-fashion website Shein, costing the bride just $47 (£36) and she has since received over one million views on TikTok for her frugal celebration.

Speaking to Good Morning America, the couple said: "Our goal was to just be as minimal as possible and to spend the least amount of money as possible."

Reply to @maalikaelise dress included! $47 on @SHEIN 🤩🤩 #weddingtiktok #weddingdress #cheapwedding #blackbride

On her wedding dress, Ms Brokenbrough said: "I didn’t want to spend a lot of money on a dress because I had the mindset that I’m gonna wear this [once] for a few hours."

The newly-weds also saved money by being gifted their wedding cake and flowers by friends and family and getting married on a public hilltop at sunset.

They couple say their wedding took just two months to plan and they have been applauded by TikTok users for their frugality.

I’ze a married woman now!! 😜 Subscribe to my YouTube channel to see how I pulled this off! YT: KIARA BRK #wedding #weddingtiktok #weddingday #couples

One person said: “A wedding is just one day and people spend hundreds of thousands, for what? Congrats madam, you looked beautiful. I wish you both happiness.”

Another commented: “This is everything! I’m not going broke to feed and entertain anyone I don’t hear from on a regular [basis].”

Another added: “This is definitely possible! You don’t need to spend 20k on a wedding! Congratulations, you looked stunning.”

According to wedding-planning website Hitched, the average cost of a UK wedding is a whopping £17,300 with a wedding dress alone costing around £1,300.

The couple said they had they has support from their friends and family throughout the planning process and wedding day. They said: “The people we had there, they understood the assignment, they understood the things that we were trying to do, and they really supported us.”

"You have a wedding, with witnesses there to witness you, vowing to your spouse, vowing to God that you guys are going to stay together for life," Ms Brokenbrough added. "Then you celebrate with food, drinks and dance - and that’s exactly what we did."

Beth Janousek
2d ago

never could understand spending thousands on a dress you wear for a few hours only. makes no sense to me. your wedding sounds perfect.

msdash17
2d ago

Very smart couple. That money could be used for something else. I did the same, we used that money along with a wedding gift to buy a house.👍🏽👏🏽

Central Florida
2d ago

Didn't have a wedding. Went to a Justice of the peace. Took the money we saved for the wedding and bought a house. No regrets.

