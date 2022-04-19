ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 best moisturisers with SPF for daily protection and hydration

By Sabine Wiesel
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

The one beauty rule dermatologists tell us time and time again is to wear SPF every day – yes, even on cloudy days and yes, even when you’re indoors. Yet, so many of us skip this vital skincare step that’s not only the key to keeping our complexion happy and healthy but also preventing premature signs of ageing.

Advances in cosmetic science mean you don’t even have to add another step to your morning routine anymore, as there are so many two-in-one forumlas these days. Make the swap and you’ll never forget to apply sunscreen again with these double-duty day creams.

Ideally, you should use one with a high SPF rating (30 or above) to keep you well covered from dangerous UVB rays. But it’s equally as vital to make sure the product gives you adequate protection from UVA rays. Look for products labelled “broad-spectrum” to make sure you’re well protected.

For those who don’t already know, UVA rays travel deeper into the skin’s layers and are responsible for ageing the skin – often showing up in the form of brown spots, wrinkles and skin sagging. These can also penetrate through the clouds, even on the greyest days, as well as through windows and reinforce why you should make it a priority to wear SPF on your face daily.

If you’ve avoided adding an extra step to your routine – be that because they’ve made your skin look greasy and caused breakouts, or they’ve been so thick they’ve left a white cast that’s impossible to blend – rest assured that these next-generation formulations have come a long way. You’ll only find lightweight, non-greasy and zero chalky moisturisers in our winning edit.

Read more:

How we tested

Our tester has tried all these moisturisers with SPF for a minimum of seven consecutive days and all using the same skincare routine and foundation for the most accurate trial. We looked at the cream’s texture, how easy it was to apply, how it felt and looked on the skin and how long the results lasted. These are the ones we’re adding to our bathroom shelf.

The best moisturisers with SPF for 2022 are:

  • Best overall – RoC multi correxion hydrate + plump moisturiser SPF30: £26.95, Feelunique.com
  • Best on the high street – L’Oreal Paris revitalift filler deep replumping anti-ageing cream SPF50: £19.99, Boots.com
  • Best for city dwellers – Paula’s Choice defense essential glow moisturizer SPF30: £32, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for firming – Elemis pro-collagen marine cream SPF30: £65.25, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for darker skin tones – Fenty skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF30: £34, Boots.com
  • Best for normal to dry skin – Kiehl’s ultra facial cream SPF30: £22.80, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for skin brightening – Medik8 daily radiance vitamin C SPF30 moisturiser:  £44, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best luxurious moisturiser – ReVive moisturizing renewal day cream SPF30: £140, Spacenk.com
  • Best for high protection – Dermalogica age smart dynamic skin recovery SPF50: £69, Johnlewis.com
  • Best budget formula – CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF25: £13, Boots.com

RoC multi correxion hydrate and plump moisturiser SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7sWG_0fDVkCyU00

Best: Overall

Rating: 9/10

If you’re not familiar with this French heritage brand, RoC launched in the UK last year and it’s worth knowing about – after all, it was the first company to sell over-the-counter retinol. This first-class moisturiser with SPF is packed with hyaluronic acid and leaves skin silky soft on first application. It’s such a light-textured, gel-cream with UVA/UVB filters that it’s perfect for the spring/summer months ahead. We found it melts into the skin with zero white casts, and the brand promises it won’t show up on darker skin tones either. Skin feels fresh and comfortable in an instant, with plumping results after the two-week mark. Our tester is hooked!

Buy now £26.95, Feelunique.com

L’Oreal Paris revitalift filler deep replumping anti-ageing cream SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BnCU_0fDVkCyU00

Best: On the high street

Rating: 8/10

This bestselling high street day cream has just been reformulated to include broad-spectrum SPF50 – making it even better. It boasts a high concentration of skin-plumping hyaluronic acid in the form of multi-molecular weights, and also includes micro molecules that can penetrate even deeper into the skin and boost moisture levels. We found the new “whipped cream” texture glides onto skin, absorbing in an instant with zero chalkiness too. Skin is therefore left feeling smooth, plump and well-hydrated all day without any greasiness.

Buy now £19.99, Boots.com

Paula’s Choice defense essential glow moisturizer SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XanYE_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For beauty dwellers

Rating: 8/10

Paula Begoun knows everything there is to know about skincare and skin-loving ingredients, so it’s only fitting that she has a whole line-up of top rate moisturisers with SPF to choose from to suit every skin type. This formula contains the all-import UV protection using gentle mineral filters, so it’s a great option for all – even sensitive and reactive skin types. These are teamed with targeted antioxidants that protect skin from pollution and blue light from our screens, as well as nourishing argan oil. Work it into the complexion for a beautiful dewy finish that leaves skin feeling soft and supple all day long.

Buy now £32.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Elemis pro-collagen marine cream SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VGbJl_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For firming

Rating: 9/10

A pot of iconic marine cream is sold every nine seconds globally and has been made even better with added SPF30 broad-spectrum protection that doesn’t compromise on its original performance. It’s proven addictive to all who try it – including our tester who’s in the marine cream fan club too, and we’ve replenished this pot of radiance a time or two. Containing a blend of plant and marine actives, hence the name, to offer a cream rich in antioxidants to protect skin further from the day’s aggressors. It leaves the complexion instantly silky soft and plumper and firmer with continued use.

Buy now £65.25, Lookfantastic.com

Fenty skin hydra vizor invisible moisturiser SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGfrw_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For darker skin tones

Rating: 8.5/10

All skin tones will love how truly invisible (with zero white cast) this modern moisturiser is on the skin, and with zero flashback – so you’ll always be selfie-ready. Formulated with a blend of skin-protecting antioxidants, hero-ingredient niacinamide to even out skin tone and dark spots and hyaluronic acid and aloe to give the complexion’s moisture levels a boost. It instantly leaves skin soft and smooth and is a good base for make-up too. Plus, it gets extra green points for coming in a refillable option for just £28 when you’re ready to replenish.

Buy now £34.00, Boots.com

Kiehl’s ultra facial cream SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKGeN_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For normal to dry skin

Rating: 8.5/10

This SPF version of Kiehl’s bestselling day cream is like a drink for thirsty skin types with its unique glycoprotein that derives from Antarctic glaciers known to protect and hydrate dry skin. It differs slightly from the original as it doesn’t contain moisturising squalane that there’s a real beauty buzz around at the moment, which is a shame. However, it still manages to feel a tad richer, making it well suited to skin on the dry side, as it packs a hydrating punch leaving skin comfortably soft throughout the day.

Buy now £22.80, Lookfantastic.com

Medik8 daily radiance vitamin C SPF30 moisturiser

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QxerO_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For skin brightening

Rating: 9/10

Like a who’s who of superstar skincare ingredients, turn to this skin brightening moisturiser and watch a dull, lacklustre complexion get its radiance back with continued use. Watch it glide onto the skin and melt in an instant – leaving a natural non-greasy glow. Just as its name suggests it uses a potent and stable form of vitamin C for antioxidant skin protection neutralising free radicals, as well as getting to work repairing damage already done by the sun. Add to the mix hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to boost moisture levels and UV filters for both UVA and UVB and you’ve got a moisturiser with first-rate efficacy.

Buy now £44.00, Lookfantastic.com

ReVive moisturizing renewal day cream SPF30

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06HCwY_0fDVkCyU00

Best: Luxurious moisturiser

Rating: 9/10

Pricey, yes, but it’s worth every penny for its advanced science-led formulation. Developed by a renowned plastic surgeon who was inspired by Nobel Prize winning science used to heal burn victims, this uses a skin-identical protein for skin-rejuvenating results. Coupled with a cocktail of antioxidants and skincare ingredients to nourish and protect. It will instantly make skin feel soft and supple and offer zero-chalkiness protection. Skin-renewal results were already seen after one week’s use on our tester: dull skin looked more radiant already, and by two weeks skin looked more plump with fewer noticeable lines. Impressive.

Buy now £140.00, Spacenk.com

Dermalogica age smart dynamic skin recovery SPF50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbgnL_0fDVkCyU00

Best: For high protection

Rating: 9/10

Sitting somewhere between a lotion and a cream, you won’t believe how lightweight and fast-absorbing this formula is for such a high SPF. A little goes a long way, and it virtually disappears on contact – leaving a clear dewiness to the skin that makes a smooth make-up base. Hydration is provided by the likes of glycerin, hyaluronic acid and squalane, so you’ll find skin stays comfortably moisturised until bedtime.

Buy now £69.00, Johnlewis.com

CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4cRB_0fDVkCyU00

Best: Budget formula

Rating: 8/10

The only thing budget about this formula is its price. Our affordable pick will keep even complexions on the dry side comfortably hydrated all day long, thanks to its slow-release technology and blend of moisture-boosting ingredients. These include hyaluronic acid to help the skin hold on to its natural moisture and ceramides that protect and strengthen the skin barrier. You’ll find the creamy texture blends easily too, leaving behind an invisible shield of protection and hydration. And we can’t wait to get our hands on the SPF50 launching in May.

Buy now £13.00, Boots.com

The verdict: Moisturisers with SPF

Considering value for money as well as performance, our best buy is easily the RoC multi correxion hydrate and plump moisturiser SPF30 as it does the two things every great moisturiser with SPF should do. Firstly, it protects skin from harmful and ageing UVB and UVA rays with an invisible veil. And secondly, it keeps the skin well hydrated and comfortable throughout the day.

If you have the means to splurge, the new ReVive moisturizing renewal day cream SPF30 goes the extra skin rejuvenating beauty mile.

