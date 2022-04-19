ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation Hands Activists a Reality Check

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19xVwL_0fDVjoHl00
John Hood Columnist

Climate change is real. Emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities such as power generation and transportation are a causal factor. Because the net effects of climate change are likely to be harmful, governments should enact prudent policy responses.

So stipulated. Now, let me tell you why those responses won’t include stiff carbon taxes or other costly regulations. My reasoning begins with two statistical uses of the same number: $4 a gallon and 4% of global output.

The first number was roughly the average price of regular gasoline in North Carolina during the month of March, when general inflationary pressures and supply shocks from the Ukraine conflict conspired to deliver a big wallop to motorists. Prices moderated a bit in April but are still close to that $4 a gallon figure. By comparison, a gallon of regular gas averaged $2.63 in mid-March 2021.

The second number is roughly the best dollar-denominated estimate of the total net consequences of climate change if nothing is done to affect the trajectory of global temperatures by the year 2100. That’s 4% of the planet’s total output of goods and services, by the way. It includes the net effects of heat waves, sea-level rise, and other predicted calamities.

Here’s one way to think about this number. A United Nations panel projects that if present trends continue, average global incomes will rise about 450% from today to the end of the century. Apply the projected effects of climate change, and that increase in income falls to 436%. It’s a real and noticeable difference, reflecting the proposition that trapping more energy within the atmospheric system will impose net costs on most people.

However, a reduction in the growth of global living standards from 450% to 436% is nothing like the “existential crisis” some claim. It’s worth doing trying to head off if the cost of prevention is lower than the incremental harm of doing nothing. If the cost exceeds the benefit however, we’ll be healthier, wealthier, and happier if we focus our resources on adaptation instead of prevention.

Which brings me back to that first statistic. Right now, having to pay $4 for a gallon of gas is making most North Carolinians concerned, many of us really angry, and some truly desperate. In the latter case, I’m talking about people of modest means who have long commutes or small businesses for which transportation and delivery costs are a major expense.

Along with rents and grocery bills, increases in gas prices have propelled the inflation issue to the top of the priority list. During the last two weeks of March, the polling unit at High Point University asked North Carolina voters to rate a range of issues as “very important,” “somewhat important,” “not very important,” or “not at all important.” Not surprisingly, the highest-ranked issue was inflation, with 74% of respondents rating it very important. The two issues with the lowest ranking were climate change and the related subject of public transportation.

If there’s one thing a politician may read carefully and take to heart, it’s a poll. That’s why federal, state, and even local officials and candidates are promising to “do something” about inflation in general and gas prices in particular. And that’s why even Democratic governors who ran for office in other states promising to combat climate change are now pitching ideas such as suspending motor-fuels taxes, tapping oil reserves, and at least a temporary boost in oil production.

All this is happening with gas at $4 a gallon. Can you imagine the political fallout if the price were double or triple that?

By all means, let’s invest in research and development. We may get to widespread adoption of electric cars — fueled by some combination of nuclear, renewables, and natural gas — because their real price of operation comes down to a competitive level. But we aren’t going to get there by carbon taxes or some other coercive means. The public will never go for it.

John Hood is a John Locke Foundation board member and author of the novel Mountain Folk, a historical fantasy set during the American Revolution (MountainFolkBook.com).

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Environmentalists' goal is climate indoctrination, not education

Shortly after the first Earth Day in 1970, radical environmentalists began making bold and nonsensical predictions about just how long our planet would survive. Harvard biologist George Wald, for example, estimated that “civilization will end within 15 or 30 years unless immediate action is taken against problems facing mankind.” The New York Times editorial board warned that unless we put an end to pollution and started conserving resources, humanity as we knew it would face “possible extinction.” And Denis Hayes, one of the scientists behind the creation of Earth Day, declared that “it is already too late to avoid [a] mass starvation” that would kill millions of people globally within the next several decades.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Natural Gas#Climate Change#Electric Cars#Vehicles#United Nations
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Guardian

Scientists have just told us how to solve the climate crisis – will the world listen?

Amid the triple crisis of the war in Ukraine, the still-raging pandemic and escalating inflation, climate scientists have just pulled off a truly impressive achievement. They have stood firm and persuaded the world’s governments to agree to a common guide to solving the climate emergency. Despite the despair of mounting global problems, the release of the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change shows some grounds for hope.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

At Least 30% of Americans Remain Unafraid of the Climate Crisis

The United States emerged as the country with the largest percentage of individuals who said they are not concerned about climate change "at all" in a worldwide poll of people's attitudes to the problem and other urgent concerns. Survey Shows. According to an Ipsos poll issued Monday, over half of...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
bloomberglaw.com

Taylor Greene Insurrection Challenge Cleared by U.S. Judge (2)

State panel can explore whether Greene participated in insurrection. eligibility to seek reelection can continue, a federal judge ruled, potentially giving Georgia state officials access to information and testimony about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that has eluded members of the House panel investigating it. U.S. District...
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Yellen urges World Bank to develop 'clear and ambitious' climate targets

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday urged the World Bank to develop "clear and ambitious targets" for climate adaptation and the global energy transition, underscoring the importance of such efforts for reaching a net-zero energy future. In a statement to the joint steering committee...
ENVIRONMENT
The Verge

This Earth Day, cut through the corporate climate hype

With Earth Day around the corner, it’s that time of the year again, when companies start doling out sustainability pledges like candy. Unfortunately, some of those promises can be misleading. So,The Verge spoke with sustainability experts for tips on how to tell whether or not a climate pledge is legit. They also shared advice on what companies should aspire to if they want to have a meaningful impact on climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

This Earth Day, Biden faces 'headwinds' on climate agenda

One year ago, Joe Biden marked his first Earth Day as president by convening world leaders for a virtual summit on global warming that even Russian President Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping attended. Biden used the moment to nearly double the United States' goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, vaulting the country to the front lines in the fight against climate change. But the months since then have been marred by setbacks. Biden's most sweeping proposals remain stalled on Capitol Hill despite renewed warnings from scientists that the world is hurtling toward a dangerous future marked by extreme...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
491K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy