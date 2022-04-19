Cornelius brewer offers internship focusing on diversity

Creative 360 is partnering with Serendipity Road for a Fashion Show Fundraiser on Friday, April 22. The event will raise money to support an inclusive arts and wellness program at Creative 360 called the Express Yourself Artshop.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Agriculture inspectors fined 42 stores, including five in Mecklenburg County, in the first quarter of 2022 for excessive overcharging at the cash register. State records show the number of stores fined for the problem has nearly doubled in just the last six...
WOOD TV8 and ABC 4 West Michigan offer fall, spring and summer unpaid internships. Interns must be enrolled in college at the time of the internship and internships are for credit only. Internship applications are not being accepted currently. Please check back later for internship openings.
Want to know more about the newest businesses and attractions coming to McKinney? Find details on the five latest commercial projects filed in McKinney below. The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
If you like fishing and especially fly fishing, then this is an event you don't want to miss. The Fly Fishing Film Tour is a traveling roadshow filled with the best fly fishing films in the world that are selected through a submission process. This event is filled with a...
Students and professionals who will one day be working in the biopharma industry likely already know about how important internships are within this field. Almost every entry-level biotech or life sciences job description will list an internship as a requirement. But knowing how to get an internship in biopharma and...
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Chick-fil-A is closing for good this summer, meaning more than 100 employees will be without jobs. The interim manager of the franchise sent a letter to North Carolina’s rapid response team, saying the store on East Franklin Boulevard will close on June 15. [...
To help teach and promote bike safety, students at U.S. Grant School in Milwaukee were taught a variety of bike safety best practices from the Wisconsin Bike Fed in an obstacle course out on the roadway.
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Well-known artist Future showed support to his former high school by encouraging the student-athletes to succeed in a better environment...the weight room. The rapper’s family foundation, Freewishes Foundation, partnered with Foot Locker Atlanta and Soundbooks to sponsor the renovation of Columbia High School’s weight room....
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — What started out as a side hustle has grown into a booming fulltime business for a couple in Fort Mill. Siler Chapman grew up working in a pizza shop owned by his best friend’s family. He was working as a restaurant consultant when he convinced his wife Amber that they should cater weddings and private events after he found a mobile wood-fired pizza oven.
(Atlantic) In 2019, a group of young women started the organization SHIFT ATL, which stands for social, housing, infrastructure, financing, and transformation. The seven-member board of directors purchased the Telegraph Building at 14 E. 4th Street, formerly known as The Downtowner, and renovated the structure into an Airbnb. SHIFT ATL...
Spring isn't even in full mode yet, and it's already time to plan for Lower Cape Fear LifeCare's Last Chance for White Pants Gala. The gala, a favorite end-of-summer celebration, and the biggest fundraiser for LifeCare, went to a home-party alternative in 2020 due to COVID and was canceled in 2021 for continuing concern about the virus.
Presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark. Got real estate fever? The pros at Redbud can help you find a property worthy of its own home tour. Find an agent. Sarah Crosland designed and moved into her dream home in Belmont during the pandemic. The end result is a serene waterfront cottage where […]
The post Home tour: Step inside Sarah Crosland’s custom cottage on Lake Wylie with an outdoor shower appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
It was in 1969 that Wisconsin Sen. Gaylord Nelson, troubled by the California oil spill, was determined to organize a day in recognition of our one-and-only home — Earth. The first Earth Day was held on April 22, 1970, to promote environmental awareness.
As a result of the 1970 Earth Day,...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The battle over beer busted into the U.S District Court in North Carolina on Wednesday. Charlotte's Sycamore Brewing recently sued California-based Stone Brewing over what Sycamore claims is its slogan: "Keep It Juicy." Sycamore Brewing's website says the taproom in Charlotte opened on Nov. 1, 2014....
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The City of Gulf Shores will celebrate National Bike Month during the month of May with the following events:. National Ride a Bike Day falls on Sunday, May 1. We encourage community members of all ages to get out and take their bikes for a spin on this day.
CATAWBA, N.C. — The Catawba Two Kings Casino Share Change program raised a total of $7,000 for two North Carline nonprofits: Mental Health Association of Cleveland County and Children's Homes of Cleveland County. Share Change, the Catawba Nation's charitable initiative through the casino, encourages people at the casino to...
Marijuana is still illegal in North Carolina but there are some legal ways to celebrate 4/20 in Charlotte. Background: 4/20 is the unofficial stoner holiday. Legend has it, the codename “4/20” initially started out as an inside joke between a few California teenagers in the 1970s, who would meet up at 4:20pm every day to […]
The post 5 things to do in Charlotte this 4/20 holiday appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Life will get a little bit sweeter this weekend once Carrigan Farms opens up strawberry picking on Saturday. For those familiar, the farm's strawberry field in Mooresville opens for people to come and pick their own strawberries every spring. It's open on select days that are listed on the farm's website, but no reservation is needed. The peak picking time will be in early May -- from May 4 through May 11.
Comments / 0