GM-CSF disruption in CART cells modulates T cell activation and enhances CART cell anti-tumor activity

By Michelle J. Cox
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInhibitory myeloid cells and their cytokines play critical roles in limiting chimeric antigen receptor T (CART) cell therapy by contributing to the development of toxicities and resistance following infusion. We have previously shown that neutralization of granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) prevents these toxicities and enhances CART cell functions by inhibiting myeloid...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Bioinstructive implantable scaffolds for rapid in vivo manufacture and release of CAR-T cells

Despite their clinical success, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cell therapies for B cell malignancies are limited by lengthy, costly and labor-intensive ex vivo manufacturing procedures that might lead to cell products with heterogeneous composition. Here we describe an implantable Multifunctional Alginate Scaffold for T Cell Engineering and Release (MASTER) that streamlines in vivo CAR-T cell manufacturing and reduces processing time to a single day. When seeded with human peripheral blood mononuclear cells and CD19-encoding retroviral particles, MASTER provides the appropriate interface for viral vector-mediated gene transfer and, after subcutaneous implantation, mediates the release of functional CAR-T cells in mice. We further demonstrate that in vivo-generated CAR-T cells enter the bloodstream and control distal tumor growth in a mouse xenograft model of lymphoma, showing greater persistence than conventional CAR-T cells. MASTER promises to transform CAR-T cell therapy by fast-tracking manufacture and potentially reducing the complexity and resources needed for provision of this type of therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SLC1A1-mediated cellular and mitochondrial influx of R-2-hydroxyglutarate in vascular endothelial cells promotes tumor angiogenesis in IDH1-mutant solid tumors

Mutant isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (mIDH1) drives tumorigenesis via producing oncometabolite R-2-hydroxyglutarate (R-2-HG) across various tumor types. However, mIDH1 inhibitors appear only effective in hematological tumors. The therapeutic benefit in solid tumors remains elusive, likely due to the complex tumor microenvironment. In this study, we discover that R-2-HG produced by IDH1-mutant tumor cells is preferentially imported into vascular endothelial cells and remodels mitochondrial respiration to promote tumor angiogenesis, conferring a therapeutic vulnerability in IDH1-mutant solid tumors. Mechanistically, SLC1A1, a Na+-dependent glutamate transporter that is preferentially expressed in endothelial cells, facilitates the influx of R-2-HG from the tumor microenvironment into the endothelial cells as well as the intracellular trafficking of R-2-HG from cytoplasm to mitochondria. R-2-HG hijacks SLC1A1 to promote mitochondrial Na+/Ca2+ exchange, which activates the mitochondrial respiratory chain and fuels vascular endothelial cell migration in tumor angiogenesis. SLC1A1 deficiency in mice abolishes mIDH1-promoted tumor angiogenesis as well as the therapeutic benefit of mIDH1 inhibitor in solid tumors. Moreover, we report that HH2301, a newly discovered mIDH1 inhibitor, shows promising efficacy in treating IDH1-mutant cholangiocarcinoma in preclinical models. Together, we identify a new role of SLC1A1 as a gatekeeper of R-2-HG-mediated crosstalk between IDH1-mutant tumor cells and vascular endothelial cells, and demonstrate the therapeutic potential of mIDH1 inhibitors in treating IDH1-mutant solid tumors via disrupting R-2-HG-promoted tumor angiogenesis.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

CAR T cells suppress GI solid tumor cells, without toxicity to healthy tissue, in preclinical research

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells can be remarkably effective in treating leukemias and lymphomas, but there are no successful immunotherapies for neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) and gastrointestinal cancers (GICs) yet. Researchers at Penn Medicine have discovered that CAR-T cells directed to a tumor antigen, CDH17, a cell surface marker expressed on both NETs and GICs but also found on healthy tissues, eliminated GICs in several preclinical models without toxicity to normal tissues in multiple mouse organs, including the small intestine and colon. The results from this study, the first to target CDH17 in neuroendocrine tumors, suggest a new class of tumor associated antigens accessible to CAR-T cells in tumors but sequestered from CAR-T cells in healthy tissues.
CANCER
Phys.org

TB antibiotic activity impacted by cell pH

Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute have shown that an antibiotic used to treat tuberculosis (TB) is affected by pH levels in the environment the bacteria has infected. In 2020 alone, it is estimated that TB led to the deaths of around 1.3 million people. While it is curable, the treatment involves taking a course of various antibiotics over at least six months and the drugs can have severe side-effects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sphingosine-1-phosphate hinders the osteogenic differentiation of dental pulp stem cells in association with AKT signaling pathways

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 14, ArticleÂ number:Â 21 (2022) Cite this article. Sphingosine-1-phosphate (S1P) is an important lipid mediator that regulates a diverse range of intracellular cell signaling pathways that are relevant to tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. However, the precise function of S1P in dental pulp stem cells (DPSCs) and its osteogenic differentiation remains unclear. We here investigated the function of S1P/S1P receptor (S1PR)-mediated cellular signaling in the osteogenic differentiation of DPSCs and clarified the fundamental signaling pathway. Our results showed that S1P-treated DPSCs exhibited a low rate of differentiation toward the osteogenic phenotype in association with a marked reduction in osteogenesis-related gene expression and AKT activation. Of note, both S1PR1/S1PR3 and S1PR2 agonists significantly downregulated the expression of osteogenic genes and suppressed AKT activation, resulting in an attenuated osteogenic capacity of DPSCs. Most importantly, an AKT activator completely abrogated the S1P-mediated downregulation of osteoblastic markers and partially prevented S1P-mediated attenuation effects during osteogenesis. Intriguingly, the pro-inflammatory TNF-Î± cytokine promoted the infiltration of macrophages toward DPSCs and induced S1P production in both DPSCs and macrophages. Our findings indicate that the elevation of S1P under inflammatory conditions suppresses the osteogenic capacity of the DPSCs responsible for regenerative endodontics.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Nature.com

HLA autoimmune risk alleles restrict the hypervariable region of T cell receptors

Polymorphisms in the human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes strongly influence autoimmune disease risk. HLA risk alleles may influence thymic selection to increase the frequency of T cell receptors (TCRs) reactive to autoantigens (central hypothesis). However, research in human autoimmunity has provided little evidence supporting the central hypothesis. Here we investigated the influence of HLA alleles on TCR composition at the highly diverse complementarity determining region 3 (CDR3), which confers antigen recognition. We observed unexpectedly strong HLA"“CDR3 associations. The strongest association was found at HLA-DRB1 amino acid position 13, the position that mediates genetic risk for multiple autoimmune diseases. We identified multiple CDR3 amino acid features enriched by HLA risk alleles. Moreover, the CDR3 features promoted by the HLA risk alleles are more enriched in candidate pathogenic TCRs than control TCRs (for example, citrullinated epitope-specific TCRs in patients with rheumatoid arthritis). Together, these results provide genetic evidence supporting the central hypothesis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A targetable CoQ-FSP1 axis drives ferroptosis- and radiation-resistance in KEAP1 inactive lung cancers

Targeting ferroptosis, a unique cell death modality triggered by unrestricted lipid peroxidation, in cancer therapy is hindered by our incomplete understanding of ferroptosis mechanisms under specific cancer genetic contexts. KEAP1 (kelch-like ECH associated protein 1) is frequently mutated or inactivated in lung cancers, and KEAP1 mutant lung cancers are refractory to most therapies, including radiotherapy. In this study, we identify ferroptosis suppressor protein 1 (FSP1, also known as AIFM2) as a transcriptional target of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) and reveal that the ubiquinone (CoQ)-FSP1 axis mediates ferroptosis- and radiation- resistance in KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells. We further show that pharmacological inhibition of the CoQ-FSP1 axis sensitizes KEAP1 deficient lung cancer cells or patient-derived xenograft tumors to radiation through inducing ferroptosis. Together, our study identifies CoQ-FSP1 as a key downstream effector of KEAP1-NRF2 pathway and as a potential therapeutic target for treating KEAP1 mutant lung cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Micro-dystrophin gene constructs for repairing heart and muscle function in rats: the smaller is enough?

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is the most common and most severe form of muscular dystrophies and it is associated with progressive skeletal muscle degeneration, cardiac arrhythmias and dilated cardiomyopathy with concomitant progressive cardiac fibrosis [1]. Unfortunately, DMD is a lethal disease and patients die in their second or third decade mainly due to cardiac complications [2, 3]. Current medications for DMD is involving corticosteroids which can delay the disease progression but they also cause several adverse effects and other drugs such as RAAS inhibitors and Î²-blockers are used for delay the progression of cardiac contractile dysfunction [4]. However, DMD is still incurable therefore there is an urgent need for evidence-based therapies to treat and repair skeletal and cardiovascular complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Surface restructuring of a perovskite-type air electrode for reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells

Reversible protonic ceramic electrochemical cells (R-PCECs) are ideally suited for efficient energy storage and conversion; however, one of the limiting factors to high performance is the poor stability and insufficient electrocatalytic activity for oxygen reduction and evolution of the air electrode exposed to the high concentration of steam. Here we report our findings in enhancing the electrochemical activity and durability of a perovskite-type air electrode, Ba0.9Co0.7Fe0.2Nb0.1O3-Î´ (BCFN), via a water-promoted surface restructuring process. Under properly-controlled operating conditions, the BCFN electrode is naturally restructured to an Nb-rich BCFN electrode covered with Nb-deficient BCFN nanoparticles. When used as the air electrode for a fuel-electrode-supported R-PCEC, good performances are demonstrated at 650"‰Â°C, achieving a peak power density of 1.70"‰W"‰cmâˆ’2 in the fuel cell mode and a current density of 2.8"‰A"‰cmâˆ’2 at 1.3"‰V in the electrolysis mode while maintaining reasonable Faradaic efficiencies and promising durability.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

ACSL4, PUFA, and ferroptosis: new arsenal in anti-tumor immunity

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 128 (2022) Cite this article. In a recent study published in Cancer Cell, Liao et al.1 identified CD8+ T-cell-derived interferon (IFN)Î³ in combination with polyunsaturated fatty acids (PUFAs) as a natural ferroptosis inducer (FIN) to trigger tumor ferroptosis and promote anti-tumor immunity in an acyl-coenzyme A synthetase long-chain family member 4 (ACSL4)-dependent manner.
CANCER
Nature.com

Integrated clinical and genomic evaluation of guadecitabine (SGI-110) in peripheral T-cell lymphoma

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare, heterogenous malignancy with dismal outcomes at relapse. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) have an emerging role in PTCL, supported by shared mutations with myelodysplasia (MDS). Response rates to azacitidine in PTCL of follicular helper cell origin are promising. Guadecitabine is a decitabine analogue with efficacy in MDS. In this phase II, single-arm trial, PTCL patients received guadecitabine on days 1"“5 of 28-day cycles. Primary end points were overall response rate (ORR) and safety. Translational sub-studies included cell free plasma DNA sequencing and functional genomic screening using an epigenetically-targeted CRISPR/Cas9 library to identify response predictors. Among 20 predominantly relapsed/refractory patients, the ORR was 40% (10% complete responses). Most frequent grade 3-4 adverse events were neutropenia and thrombocytopenia. At 10 months median follow-up, median progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) were 2.9 and 10.4 months respectively. RHOAG17V mutations associated with improved PFS (median 5.47 vs. 1.35 months; Wilcoxon p"‰="‰0.02, Log-Rank p"‰="‰0.06). 4/7 patients with TP53 variants responded. Deletion of the histone methyltransferase SETD2 sensitised to HMA but TET2 deletion did not. Guadecitabine conveyed an acceptable ORR and toxicity profile; decitabine analogues may provide a backbone for future combinatorial regimens co-targeting histone methyltransferases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Antagonistic network signature of motor function in Parkinson's disease revealed by connectome-based predictive modeling

Motor impairment is a core clinical feature of Parkinson's disease (PD). Although the decoupled brain connectivity has been widely reported in previous neuroimaging studies, how the functional connectome is involved in motor dysfunction has not been well elucidated in PD patients. Here we developed a distributed brain signature by predicting clinical motor scores of PD patients across multicenter datasets (total n"‰="‰236). We decomposed the Pearson's correlation into accordance and discordance via a temporal discrete procedure, which can capture coupling and anti-coupling respectively. Using different profiles of functional connectivity, we trained candidate predictive models and tested them on independent and heterogeneous PD samples. We showed that the antagonistic model measured by discordance had the best sensitivity and generalizability in all validations and it was dubbed as Parkinson's antagonistic motor signature (PAMS). The PAMS was dominated by the subcortical, somatomotor, visual, cerebellum, default-mode, and frontoparietal networks, and the motor-visual stream accounted for the most part of predictive weights among network pairs. Additional stage-specific analysis showed that the predicted scores generated from the antagonistic model tended to be higher than the observed scores in the early course of PD, indicating that the functional signature may vary more sensitively with the neurodegenerative process than clinical behaviors. Together, these findings suggest that motor dysfunction of PD is represented as antagonistic interactions within multi-level brain systems. The signature shows great potential in the early motor evaluation and developing new therapeutic approaches for PD in the clinical realm.
HEALTH
Nature.com

NEDD9 links anaplastic thyroid cancer stemness to chromosomal instability through integrated centrosome asymmetry and DNA sensing regulation

Stemness and chromosomal instability (CIN) are two common contributors to intratumor heterogeneity and therapy relapse in advanced cancer, but their interplays are poorly defined. Here, in anaplastic thyroid cancer (ATC), we show that ALDH+ stem-like cancer cells possess increased CIN-tolerance owing to transcriptional upregulation of the scaffolding protein NEDD9. Thyroid patient tissues and transcriptomic data reveals NEDD9/ALDH1A3 to be co-expressed and co-upregulated in ATC. Compared to bulk ALDHâˆ’ cells, ALDH+ cells were highly efficient at propagating CIN due to their intrinsic tolerance of both centrosome amplification and micronuclei. ALDH+ cells mitigated the fitness-impairing effects of centrosome amplification by partially inactivating supernumerary centrosomes. Meanwhile, ALDH+ cells also mitigated cell death caused by micronuclei-mediated type 1 interferon secretion by suppressing the expression of the DNA-sensor protein STING. Both mechanisms of CIN-tolerance were lost upon RNAi-mediated NEDD9 silencing. Both in vitro and in vivo, NEDD9-depletion attenuated stemness, CIN, cell/tumor growth, while enhancing paclitaxel effectiveness. Collectively, these findings reveal that ATC progression can involve an ALDH1A3/NEDD9-regulated program linking their stemness to CIN-tolerance that could be leveraged for ATC treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Chromatin profiling in human neurons reveals aberrant roles for histone acetylation and BET family proteins in schizophrenia

Schizophrenia (SZ) is a psychiatric disorder with complex genetic risk dictated by interactions between hundreds of risk variants. Epigenetic factors, such as histone posttranslational modifications (PTMs), have been shown to play critical roles in many neurodevelopmental processes, and when perturbed may also contribute to the precipitation of disease. Here, we apply an unbiased proteomics approach to evaluate combinatorial histone PTMs in human induced pluripotent stem cell (hiPSC)-derived forebrain neurons from individuals with SZ. We observe hyperacetylation of H2A.Z and H4 in neurons derived from SZ cases, results that were confirmed in postmortem human brain. We demonstrate that the bromodomain and extraterminal (BET) protein, BRD4, is a bona fide 'reader' of H2A.Z acetylation, and further provide evidence that BET family protein inhibition ameliorates transcriptional abnormalities in patient-derived neurons. Thus, treatments aimed at alleviating BET protein interactions with hyperacetylated histones may aid in the prevention or treatment of SZ.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanism of sensitivity modulation in the calcium-sensing receptor via electrostatic tuning

Transfer of information across membranes is fundamental to the function of all organisms and is primarily initiated by transmembrane receptors. For many receptors, how ligand sensitivity is fine-tuned and how disease associated mutations modulate receptor conformation to allosterically affect receptor sensitivity are unknown. Here we map the activation of the calcium-sensing receptor (CaSR) - a dimeric class C G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) and responsible for maintaining extracellular calcium in vertebrates. We show that CaSR undergoes unique conformational rearrangements compared to other class C GPCRs owing to specific structural features. Moreover, by analyzing disease associated mutations, we uncover a large permissiveness in the architecture of the extracellular domain of CaSR, with dynamics- and not specific receptor topology- determining the effect of a mutation. We show a structural hub at the dimer interface allosterically controls CaSR activation via focused electrostatic repulsion. Changes in the surface charge distribution of this hub, which is highly variable between organisms, finely tune CaSR sensitivity. This is potentially a general tuning mechanism for other dimeric receptors.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Capsaicin directly promotes adipocyte browning in the chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes converted from human dermal fibroblasts

Human brown fat is a potential therapeutic target for preventing obesity and related metabolic diseases by dissipating energy as heat through uncoupling protein 1 (UCP1). We have previously reported a method to obtain chemical compound-induced brown adipocytes (ciBAs) converted from human dermal fibroblasts under serum-free conditions. However, pharmacological responses to bioactive molecules have been poorly characterised in ciBAs. This study showed that the treatment with Capsaicin, an agonist of transient receptor potential vanilloid 1, directly activated adipocyte browning such as UCP1 expression, mitochondrial biogenesis, energy consumption rates, and glycerol recycling in ciBAs. Furthermore, genome-wide transcriptome analysis indicated that Capsaicin activated a broad range of metabolic genes including glycerol kinase and glycerol 3-phosphate dehydrogenase 1, which could be associated with the activation of glycerol recycling and triglyceride synthesis. Capsaicin also activated UCP1 expression in immortalised human brown adipocytes but inhibited its expression in mesenchymal stem cell-derived adipocytes. Altogether, ciBAs successfully reflected the direct effects of Capsaicin on adipocyte browning. These findings suggested that ciBAs could serve as a promising cell model for screening of small molecules and dietary bioactive compounds targeting human brown adipocytes.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

In animal study, implant churns out CAR-T cells to combat cancer

Researchers from North Carolina State University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have developed an implantable biotechnology that produces and releases CAR-T cells for attacking cancerous tumors. In a proof-of-concept study involving lymphoma in mice, the researchers found that treatment with the implants was faster and more effective than conventional CAR-T cell cancer treatment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Nature.com

Physical/mechanical and antibacterial properties of orthodontic adhesives containing Sr-bioactive glass nanoparticles, calcium phosphate, and andrographolide

White spot lesions around orthodontic brackets are the major complication during fixed orthodontic treatment. This study prepared orthodontic adhesives for promoting mineral precipitation and reducing bacterial growth. Adhesives with added calcium phosphate monohydrate/Sr-bioactive glass nanoparticles (Sr/CaP) and andrographolide were prepared. The physical/mechanical and antibacterial properties of the adhesives were tested. The additives reduced the monomer conversion of the materials (62 to 47%). The addition of Sr/CaP and andrographolide increased the water sorption (from 23 to 46Â Î¼g/mm3) and water solubility (from 0.2 to 5.9Â Î¼g/mm3) but reduced the biaxial flexural strength (from 193 to 119Â MPa) of the adhesives. The enamel bond strengths of the experimental adhesives (19"“34Â MPa) were comparable to that of the commercial material (p"‰>"‰0.05). The Sr/CaP fillers promoted Ca, Sr, and P ion release and the precipitation of calcium phosphate at the debonded interface. An increase in the Sr/CaP concentration enhanced the inhibition of S. mutans by 18%, while the effect of andrographolide was not detected. The abilities of the adhesives to promote ion release, calcium phosphate precipitation, and the growth inhibition of cariogenic bacteria were expected to reduce the occurrence of white spot lesions. The additives reduced the physical/mechanical properties of the materials, but the corresponding values were within the acceptable range.
SCIENCE

