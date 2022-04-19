Gwyneth Paltrow’s Teens Were ‘Traumatized’ By Her Shirtless Brad Falchuk Lock Screen

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Shirtless stepdad alert! Gwyneth Paltrow ’s teenagers hilariously changed her phone’s lock screen to replace a photo of her husband, Brad Falchuk .

“My lock screen was a picture of Brad without his shirt on. And my kids were so traumatized that they picked up the phone and took this selfie,” the Goop creator, 49, wrote in the company’s Monday, April 18, newsletter. The actress subsequently shared a photo of daughter Apple, 17, and son Moses, 16, staring straight at the camera.

The Oscar winner is aware that she is “mortifying” to her children , she told Rachael Ray in January 2019.

“I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden,” Paltrow admitted at the time. “It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person. If I do anything silly in public, the color drains from [Apple’s] face. Any silly jokes, or if I dance, like in a store, God forbid. She’s like, ‘Mom!’ and I’m like, ‘OK, sorry, got it.’”

In September of that same year, the Emmy winner jokingly called her kids "d--ks” during a Today show appearance.

The Shallow Hal star clarified at the time that parenting teens is still “the best,” gushing, “They’re really coming into themselves. They’re hilarious. They’re smart. They can talk. They can sort of muse about things — it’s the greatest.”

The Los Angeles native welcomed Apple and Moses in 2004 and 2006, respectively, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin . After splitting from the Coldplay frontman, 45, in 2014, Paltrow moved on with Falchuk , 51, later that same year. The Glee cocreator proposed in January 2018 .

“It’s a very happy time, I have to say,” the Shakespeare in Love star gushed of her engagement during an ABC News interview four months later. “ [My kids] are excited .”

The duo tied the knot in September 2018 in the Hamptons. Since the Massachusetts native also has two teenagers of his own — daughter Isabella and son Brody with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik — the pair waited to move in together after their nuptials.

“We each have two teenage children whom we love very much,” Paltrow explained to Jimmy Kimmel in October 2019. “We were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly. Less merging originally, but now we’re merged.”

The Golden Globe winner recently gushed about her blended family in a January Instagram post, writing, “The best part of 2021 [includes] … being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply.”