Candace Cameron Bure Signs Deal With GAC Media ‘To Develop Heartwarming Family and Faith-Filled Programming’

By Sarah Hearon
 2 days ago
Candace Cameron Bure at the 27th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala in Los Angeles on February 8, 2019. MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The Queen of Christmas is taking her talents elsewhere. Candace Cameron Bure inked a deal with former Hallmark Channel boss Bill Abbott ’s GAC Media , the network announced on Tuesday, April 19.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” Abbott, the President and CEO of GAC Media, said in a statement. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

According to the press release, the 46-year-old actress will develop, produce and star in movies and television across GAC Family and GAC Living, taking on a “prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.”

Cameron Bure’s Candy Rock Entertainment will also produce “original content for GAC’s channels” and “create year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks and play a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

The Full House alum celebrated the news with a statement of her own.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Cameron Bure said on Tuesday. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family.”

She concluded: “Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Cameron Bure’s 10th Hallmark Channel Christmas movie aired in December 2021. The former Fuller House star has also starred in 18 Aurora Teagarden Mystery movies since the series 2015 debut.

“I’ve had a long-standing relationship with Hallmark Channel for 12 years,” she told The Washington Post in 2020. “Being intentional with my career and my choices, their branding has always lined up with what I want to represent and with the type of programming that I do, which is all family-friendly entertainment. And so I love that. I have fans who are 6 years old who recognize me as D.J. Tanner, whether it’s from the original show or the new show on Netflix. And then I have 60-year-old fans that love me on Hallmark Channel. I couldn’t be more thrilled. I love being associated with Christmas — it’s my favorite holiday of the year.”

Cameron Bure becomes the latest Hallmark staple to sign a deal with GAC, with Trevor Donovan, Jen Lilley and Danica McKellar making moves with the network after Abbott acquired GAC, originally Great American Country, in June 2021. Abbott previously left Crown Media (Hallmark Channel’s parent company) in January 2020 after the company apologized for pulling an ad featuring a same-sex couple.

Debbie Burtwell
2d ago

Love This Girl. She is The Real Deal. And She is Also Very Smart. And Don't Ever Think For One Moment She is Not. She Will Suceed At Everything, She Does Because She Alway's Has. She is a Sweetheart.🤗💕🥰

