BeReal App Is A New Social Media Platform With No Editing & No Do-Overs

Photo: Getty Images

If you haven't heard of the BeReal app and you're not a member of Gen Z, you're going to be hearing more about it and its popularity is rising quickly!

Social media can be time-consuming and pressure-inducing, but BeReal says it is aiming to change that.

Here's how it works! Once a day you get a notification from the app and it tells you that it's time to post your BeReal for the day and you have two minutes to do so. Your friends are also supposed to get the notification at the same time.

The idea is you take a photo of whatever you're doing at that time, no matter how mundane or exciting. You could be walking to class, taking a bus to work, or maybe you get the notification right as you're sitting down for dinner or on a bike ride.

You take one photo of what you're doing with your back-facing camera, and at the same time, your phone takes a photo of you with your front-facing camera – surprise!

That's it. There are no filters or third-party apps to change your appearance. Retakes are allowed and you can still post if you miss the window, but in both cases, your friends will see that you retook the image or posted late.

I think this is so amazing because we always see picture perfect images on Instagram which is so not realistic! We need more of the BeReal app!