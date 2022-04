I guess some people will never learn that you can't run from the police. Even with the fastest car, you can't outrun the five-o's ability to communicate with each other. That's why you will hardly ever see one police vehicle involved in a chase. If you run, within a matter of minutes there will be a pack chasing you and another pack waiting ahead to stop you.

BOSSIER CITY, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO