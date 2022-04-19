ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Counting Crows, Styx, REO Speedwagon Added to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand Lineup

By Luke Lonien
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two more shows have been added to the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup and performers include Counting Crows, Styx, and REO Speedwagon. The Minnesota State Fair made the announcement Tuesday morning. Counting Crows: Butter Miracle Tour with guest The Wallflowers. Counting Crows and The Wallflowers will take the stage...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Kevin Cronin: REO Speedwagon’s front man on playing live again post-pandemic (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Kevin Cronin will lead chart-topping rockers REO Speedwagon into Wilmington on Friday, April 8, as part of the concert series for the North Carolina Azalea Festival. Cronin has fronted the band since 1976, on their six top-40 albums, a pair of number one singles (Keep on Loving You, I Can’t Fight This Feeling) and twelve top-10 singles on the Billboard charts.
WILMINGTON, NC
1077 WRKR

Michigan’s The Native Howl Just Blew Away Alice Cooper on No Cover

My friends The Native Howl have been making a huge name for themselves since the release of their album Thrashgrass, which combines thrash metal and bluegrass together in a sound that is truly unique to them. Since then, they've landed tours with bands like Clutch, 96 bitter Beings and will be sharing the stage with Gwar in an upcoming tour starting in May. But they've most recently been selected to be a part of a new competition show featuring unsigned bands performing nothing but original songs in front of an all-star panel of judges at the legendary Troubadour and Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood, CA..
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iggy Azalea
Person
Pitbull
Person
Kevin Cronin
Person
Jim Gaffigan
Person
Zac Brown
startattle.com

Cameron Whitcomb American Idol 2022 “Changes” Black Sabbath, Season 20 Top 20

Cameron Whitcomb performs “Changes” by Black Sabbath, American Idol 2022 Season 20 Top 20. Startattle.com – American Idol. Contestant: Cameron Whitcomb (18 years old), Pipeliner from Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada. Round: Top 20. Song: “Changes” by Black Sabbath. Cameron Whitcomb American Idol Season 20 “Changes”...
MUSIC
Y-105FM

Minnesota Gets Its First-Ever Mega Millions Jackpot Winner

Minnesota has never had a Mega Millions jackpot winner. Ever. Until yesterday! One lucky Minnesotan won the Mega Millions jackpot just yesterday. I couldn't believe it when I saw that they're the first Minnesotan ever to win the jackpot. Obviously, there are small odds of winning the jackpot but man, I didn't think we've never had one ever before. Then again, we haven't been involved in Mega Millions for that long.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Butter Miracle Tour#Academy Award#Golden Globe
101.9 The Rock

Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick." The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Silk Sonic Tapped to Open 2022 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga Added to Lineup

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (4/1): Lady Gaga is the latest artist to join the Grammys lineup, with the Recording Academy announcing Friday that the singer — nominated for Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett — will perform at Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. UPDATE (3/30): Silk Sonic will take the stage at this year’s Grammys, with the Recording Academy asking Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak to open the show. The Grammys have added a handful of other artists to this year’s lineup, too, including John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and J Balvin with Maria Becerra. A...
MUSIC
95 Rock KKNN

The Most Famous Concerts in the History at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Spring is in the air and you can already feel summer starting to wake from the long slumber of a Colorado winter. Without getting too excited too soon, it means barbecues, brewery patio days and flip flop weather is ahead. It also means it's time to start getting ready for some outdoor live entertainment again; specifically speaking, more amazing summer shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
COLORADO STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Steve Stevens, Alex Skolnick, Richard Fortus and more perform Yes’s Starship Trooper in an epic all-star ensemble for Roadie Relief

A 17-musician ensemble comprising guitarists Steve Stevens, Alex Skolnick, Richard Fortus and more has performed an epic cover of Yes’s prog-rock masterpiece Starship Trooper in its entirety to support Roadie Relief. A classic of the quarantine jam genre, conducted across Zoom, this performance of Starship Trooper was brought to...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
95 Rock KKNN

Anthrax’s Charlie Benante Announces All-Star Rush Tribute EP

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante has announced a star-studded Rush tribute EP titled Moving Pitchers, which he'll release on this Saturday's Record Store Day. The five-song EP, which is limited to 1,500 copies, includes two tracks off Moving Pictures, from which it derives its name: "Red Barchetta" and "YYZ." It also features "Subdivisions," "Freewill" and "La Villa Strangiato." You can see the track listing below.
ROCK MUSIC
Y-105FM

Amazing List Of Artists Announced For Rochester’s Free Summer Concerts

You know those lawn chairs you put in storage for the winter? It's time to get those out because summer is just around the corner and you are going to need to bring one for the free summer concerts happening in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, I said FREE! For the last 30 years, the Down by the Riverside concerts has been bringing free music for everyone in the area to enjoy and they just announced the lineup for 2022!
ROCHESTER, MN
Guitar World Magazine

The ultimate John Frusciante interview and an exclusive Alex Lifeson double feature – only in the new Guitar World

Yes, I know John Frusciante is on our June 2022 cover – but let me kick things off by telling you about our exclusive Alex Lifeson double feature!. First, you get to witness a chat between Lifeson and Primus’ Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde. Why, you ask? Because Primus are touring with a tribute to Rush’s classic A Farewell to Kings, so we thought it’d be fitting (and maybe even funny?) to get the guys together to see if Lifeson has any double-neck pointers for LaLonde – or tips about scarves. Turns out we were right!
MUSIC
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy