PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke graduate students — Anna Hampton and Meg Smith — have been named 2022-2023 North Carolina Albert Schweitzer Fellows. The NC Schweitzer Fellowship is one of 13 Schweitzer program sites in the country dedicated to developing a pipeline of emerging professionals who enter the workforce with the skills and commitment necessary to address unmet health needs. Fellows are competitively chosen from graduate health professional students enrolled at major North Carolina universities.

PEMBROKE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO