U.S. Cities Scrap “Problem” Fines That Hit Low-Income People Hardest

Biden Administration Moves Eviction Prevention Funds to States With Need. The federal government is shifting eviction prevention funds from states with unused dollars to states with a high high need that have already tapped out their allotment. Most of the $46 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds that have been sent out since 2020 have been spent, but the Biden administration is redirecting $377 million from states including Montana, Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming and West Virginia that either have a low population of renters or failed to disburse money, according to the New York Times. The states that will receive more money include California, which will receive $136 million, New Jersey, which will receive $47 million, and New York which will receive $119 million.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 29 DAYS AGO