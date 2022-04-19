ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

U.S. Cities Scrap “Problem” Fines That Hit Low-Income People Hardest

By Carey L. Biron
Next City
Next City
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

During Paul Conley Briley’s time in a San Francisco jail a few years ago, one of the hardest parts was not talking with his family as he sought to spare them the cost of expensive prison phone calls. “If an incarcerated person made two 15-minute calls a day,...

nextcity.org

Comments / 5

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Next City

Housing Briefs: LA Settlement Could Increase Shelter Spending to $3 Billion

Los Angeles Settlement Requires City to Spend Up to $3 Billion on Homelessness Over Five Years. A new settlement forces the city of Los Angeles to significantly increase the number of shelter beds. The expansion will increase the city’s spending on homelessness to $2.4 to $3 billion over five years, counting units already in production. NBC reports that the money would pay for up to 16,000 beds over the next five years, while more than 41,000 people currently live on the streets. The settlement stems from a complaint filed in 2020 by an organization called “LA Alliance for Human Rights.” Despite its name, the organization has frequently vilified unhoused residents and blamed them for street violence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Minnesota State
Local
California Government
State
Missouri State
Next City

Housing Briefs: Federal Government Moves Eviction Funds to States in Need

Biden Administration Moves Eviction Prevention Funds to States With Need. The federal government is shifting eviction prevention funds from states with unused dollars to states with a high high need that have already tapped out their allotment. Most of the $46 billion Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds that have been sent out since 2020 have been spent, but the Biden administration is redirecting $377 million from states including Montana, Alabama, Nebraska, Wyoming and West Virginia that either have a low population of renters or failed to disburse money, according to the New York Times. The states that will receive more money include California, which will receive $136 million, New Jersey, which will receive $47 million, and New York which will receive $119 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
The US Sun

How much you’ll get in food stamps once emergency SNAP benefits end

IF the Biden Administration does not extend the public health emergency declaration beyond April 15, emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end. SNAP currently provides over 41.5million people with benefits all across the country by giving families a pre-loaded electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card allowing them...
U.S. POLITICS
FingerLakes1.com

Food Stamps: Extra money in these 14 states during April

Emergency allotments are ending for millions of SNAP recipients. But in these 14 states, recipients will get extra Food Stamps this April. Households have been able to get a maximum payment of $1,504 a month through the SNAP emergency allotments (EA) during the pandemic. Read more about it here. The...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
CNBC

A guide to Social Security spousal, ex-spouse and widow's benefits

For the elderly, retirement income is typically composed of what the National Institute of Retirement Security calls the 'three-legged stool' — a combination of retirement savings from defined contribution plans such as a 401(k), a pension and Social Security benefits. With nearly 40% of men and women relying on Social Security benefits for more than 50% of their retirement income, the government program plays a vital role in ensuring that many elderly Americans don't end up in poverty.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Slate

The One American Serial Killer Whose Star Won’t Stop Rising

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication. To...
LINCOLN, MT
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
872
Followers
1K+
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy