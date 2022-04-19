ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Abilene couple arrested in connection to malnourished 10-year-old with 0% body fat

By Erica Garner
 2 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene couple has been arrested in connection to a malnourished 10-year-old girl who medical experts say had 0% body fat.

Marcela Ortiz and Jesus Sanchez, who have been identified as the 10-year-old’s stepmother and father, were both arrested for Injury to a Child last week following the investigation, which began in January 2021 when Child Protective Services gained custody of the child.

Court documents state the child, who showed evidence of malnourishment, said she “was being deprived of food as punishment” and that she wasn’t allowed to eat until lunch or dinner time and was sent to bed without food if she threw a fit about not eating.

This child also said she was often so hungry, she would sneak food out of the trash.

The documents state a medical exam showed the child had 0% body fat and showed signs of malnourishment and starvation.

CPS is trying to gain custody of the child’s 8-year-old brother as well. He is also showing signs of malnourishment and is described in the documents as “extremely thin” with “very little muscle tone”.

Both Ortiz and Sanchez were released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

