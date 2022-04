OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives took to social media Sunday to renew their plea for the public’s help in locating Laron Gilbert, who is wanted in connection with the shooting death of security guard Kevin Nishita, who was killed last November while protecting a news crew in Oakland. Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, was charged last week along with 25-year-old Shadihia Mitchell and 24-year-old Hershel Hale. All three have previous felony criminal records. Shadihia Mitchell “We need the public’s help locating the third suspect, Laron Gilbert, who is not (in) custody,” Oakland Police...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO