Florida Panthers at New York Islanders odds, picks and predictions

PIT: 43 - 23 - 11 (97 pts) BOS: 47 - 24 - 5 (99 pts) The Penguins return home to PPG Paints Arena to take on the Boston Bruins. Doors to the arena for fans will open at 6:00 PM, and the team will wear their white jerseys. Tonight's game is presented by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and fans in attendance will receive a Penguins t-shirt. The Penguins are 8-2-0 in their last 10 matchups against the Bruins here at home, and have scored four or more goals in seven of the 10 games. Pittsburgh and Boston have traded wins against each other over each of the last nine head-to-head matchups (4-5-0). The Penguins are looking for their third three-game home winning streak of the season. They went 8-0-0 at home from Dec. 11-Jan. 25 and 4-0-0 at home from Mar. 11-27.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO